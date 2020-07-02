Despite the obstacles set in place by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lansing Central School District was still able to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 on June 26. In fact, the school district held two ceremonies that Friday to split up the graduating class of 75 students.
The ceremony took place at its usual location on the track of Sobus Field. In both ceremonies, the group of seniors marched onto the field and sat down in seats that were distanced six feet apart from one another along the track.
Senior class officers Ethan Burt and Katie Eisenhut gave early speeches in both ceremonies. Eisenhut assured her classmates that they are prepared to tackle whatever challenges that may present themselves in the future based on their resilience over the past few months.
“The class of 2020, you have faced and embraced a significant challenge this year,” Eisenhut said. “But when the metaphorical whistle blew, instead of just surrendering to an unexpected ending, you continued to show up. You supported your families by helping around the house and taking care of siblings. You supported your community as the essential workers. You supported your friends with drive-by’s and FaceTimes. You have handle thing with such grace in the face of adversity, and that is something that will beneficial well beyond our years of high school. We don’t know when the next game will begin, or when the whistle will blow, but we are all prepared because even when things are hard, we have proven that we can do hard things.”
Every year, the senior class dedicates its yearbook to a teacher of its choosing, and this year two teachers were chosen – Spanish teacher Abigail Cleary and retiring French teacher Amanda Zirilli. Both Cleary and Zirilli spoke at the ceremony and both urged the graduating class to keep in mind the power language has in shaping their lives.
“Tonight, after you leave this ceremony, you want to remember it will be continue to be important to stay involved and to never underestimate the impact of your actions and decisions and the importance of the role that you play in your future education, jobs, community and friendships, and the way that you use language will play into that,” Zirilli said.
Prior to handing out the diplomas, high school principal Patrick Hornbrook offered two sentiments to the senior class.
“There’s two really important words in my life and everyone’s life – aspiration and perseverance,” Hornbrook said. “This is an unbeatable combination of thinking. As a matter of fact, it was the motto at my own high school, and I’ve lived by it every single day. You must always aim high, and you cannot get discouraged when you miss. You won’t miss, and missing is a part of life. You’ve clearly learned to persevere, and I am confidant that you will continue to do so.”
“Lead with love and kindness. No matter who you interact with throughout the course of your life, lead with love and kindness. Now more than ever as you look at the unrest that’s going around our nation and going around the world, what we really need is a fresh group of leaders who are trained in love and kindness. You’ve demonstrated time and again that you are ready for that challenge, and I have faith in you and I believe in you and our future because of your love and your kindness for one another.”
