The 100 Block of Elm St. will be reduced to one lane Aug. 17 and 18 for construction during working hours. Drivers who need to access the roadway should plan accordingly.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane beginning at the intersection of Elm Street and Chestnut Street and ending near the 100 block of Elm Street, for the duration of the work. The construction will be to install a new water system.
For additional information contact: Erik Whitney, Don Corwin or Scott Gibson, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607)272-1717
