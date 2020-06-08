After eclipsing 10,000 negative test results on Friday June 5, Tompkins County has now recorded more than 11,000 negative test results following this past weekend – 11,203 to be precise.
Another recovery was reported by the county health department on Monday June 8, bringing the total to 145. The number of positive test results remains at 165. One hundred seventy-four tests are still pending as the number of total people tested stands at 11,542.
In related news, Ithaca College announced Monday that it is canceling its in-person commencement, which was scheduled to take place in August 2020.
