COVID 5

Tompkins County has now recorded more than 10,000 negative test results – 10,155 – according to the health department's June 5 report.

Now new "positive cases" were reported on Friday. The department is now reporting those results as "positive cases" rather than "positive test results" to "more accurately reflect the unique positive cases," according to a tweet.

Two more recoveries were also reported today, increasing the county total to 144. There are no active COVID-19 hospitalizations as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.