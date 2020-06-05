Tompkins County has now recorded more than 10,000 negative test results – 10,155 – according to the health department's June 5 report.
Now new "positive cases" were reported on Friday. The department is now reporting those results as "positive cases" rather than "positive test results" to "more accurately reflect the unique positive cases," according to a tweet.
Updated Table. *Note the change in terminology to Positive Cases (previously, Positive Test Results). This change is to more accurately reflect the unique positive cases we are reporting. #COVID19 #twithaca https://t.co/tI5yMxIRMt pic.twitter.com/bDHEmmamHn— Tompkins County Health Department (@TompkinsHealth) June 5, 2020
Two more recoveries were also reported today, increasing the county total to 144. There are no active COVID-19 hospitalizations as well.
