Tompkins County cracked the 10,000 mark in terms of number of people tested with Tuesday's total being reported at 10,050. One test came back positive today, elevating the total to 161. As for negative tests, 291 of those were reported today to bring that total to 9,430.
In addition, three more recoveries were reported. The total number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 is now 140.
It was also announced today that libraries in the county will be reopening with curbside and in-lobby pick-up during the week of June 15.
Residents are encouraged to visit their library’s website for details and hours, including exact opening dates:
- Dryden (Southworth): https://southworthlibrary.org/ (Opening June 15, hours from Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3-7 and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10–2)
- Groton Public Library: https://grotonpubliclibrary.net/ (Opening June 16, hours Tuesday-Friday from 1-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- Lansing Library: https://lansinglibrary.org/ (Opening June 15, hours Monday and Wednesday 4-7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- Newfield Public Library: https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/ (Opening June 15, Monday 10-2 and 2-5 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday 2-5 p.m. and Thursday 2-6:30 p.m.)
- Tompkins County Public Library: https://www.tcpl.org/ (Opening June 15, hours 10-1 and 3-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday)
- Ulysses Philomathic (Trumansburg): https://trumansburglibrary.org/UPL/ (Opening June 15, hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday 5-8 p.m.)
