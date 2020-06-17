Two recoveries were reported by the Tompkins County Health Department on June 17 as the overall total now stands at 158 in the county.
No new positive cases (total amount is 166), active COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths were reported on Wednesday. The number of negative test results creeps closer to 13,000 with a total of 12,904 after today.
Nearly 300 more people were tested on Wednesday, bringing the number of people tested in the county to 13,402. Three hundred thirty-two tests are still pending.
