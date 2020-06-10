One hundred fifty individuals have recovered from COVID-19 after two more were reported by the Tompkins County Health Department on Wednesday.
The county has now tested more than 12,000 people (12,105) as well. A little more than 300 negative test results were reported on June 10, as that amount stands at 11,536. Four hundred four tests are still pending.
The total amount of positive cases remains at 165. There is also no one actively hospitalized with the virus.
