The Tompkins County Health Department reported another recovery on Monday, bringing the total amount to 137 in the county.
Exactly 500 cases came back negative, which rose the total from 8,639 to 9,139. Only 24 people were tested today (9,773 tested overall in the county), and 474 tests are still pending. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported on June 1 as well.
Tompkins County, and the Southern Tier Region as a whole, are stilling waiting to hear when they can began Phase 2 of the reopening from the state.
