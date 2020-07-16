No new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Tompkins County Health Department on July 16 after the county has seen a significant increase in positive cases since the beginning of the week.
In addition to no new cases, the health department reported one recovery, lower the number of active cases to 23. The overall number of recoveries is now 170.
The total of positive cases remains at 193. More than 300 tests came back negative on Thursday, elevating the county total to 19,494. The number of people tested nears the 20,000 mark with the total currently standing at 19,798.
Individuals can view the county's historical COVID-19 data here.
