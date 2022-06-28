Remanu Phillips, 31, of Ithaca, pled guilty on Monday before Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child announced the US Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the New York State Police.
Phillips admitted that on two separate days in June of 2019 he produced sexually explicit videos of himself sexually abusing a child. Phillips further admitted that he later transferred the two videos from his cellular telephone to a desktop computer, where they were later recovered by law enforcement.
Phillips, who remains detained pending his sentencing scheduled for November 9, 2022, faces at least 15 years and up to 60 years imprisonment on the charges, and a fine of up to $250,000. The Court must also impose a term of supervised release of between five years and life, and Phillips will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of this conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.