Zero Waste Ithaca, a community-driven initiative, will be hosting a rapid rally on Thursday, June 1, at 3:30 p.m. The rally will take place at the entrance of Ithaca College, located at 953 Danby Road, to voice their strong opposition to the construction of artificial turf on campus.
Zero Waste Ithaca points to the known toxicity of synthetic turf, its potential to contaminate drinking water with PFAS also known as “forever chemicals,” and the physical injuries that athletes are prone to on such surfaces. Despite these significant concerns, the Town of Ithaca Board of Planning and Zoning approved the project, disregarding the voices of more than 800 individuals who signed our student-led petition urging them to halt the turf installation.
Cheryl Botts, a long-time resident of the Ithaca area, a Spanish teacher, and a member of Zero Waste Ithaca, says: “We called attention to the threat posed by artificial turf to local drinking water and the well being of athletes. We are disheartened that the college and the town planning board dismissed our efforts to protect the environment and human health. The town boards’ decision to move forward with the project without adequately addressing our concerns is a clear indication of their disconnect from the wishes of the people they represent.”
In contrast to the boards’ actions, states have taken steps to address the issue. New York currently has a bill pending (S7239) that seeks to place a moratorium on the installation of artificial turf, recognizing the potential risks associated with these surfaces. The California Assembly also just passed a bill (A1423) to ban the use of artificial turf altogether. The Ithaca Town Board and Ithaca College administration seem to be unaware of these developments and forge ahead with a project that poses significant health and environmental risks.
