Following a contest including submissions from middle and high school age students in Tompkins County, the Tompkins County Board of Elections is inviting County residents to vote for their favorite “I Voted” sticker design. The final eight design submissions are listed online at: https://tcgov.co/2023sticker where residents can submit their vote. The deadline for voting is July 9, 2023.
Flyers featuring the eight designs will be posted at polling locations for the June 2023 primary election.
The Board of Elections will hand out stickers featuring the design that receives the highest number of community votes to voters in the November, 2023 general election.
Republican Elections Commissioner Alanna Congdon stated, “Thank you so much to the students who submitted their artwork for this contest. The designs are wonderful and I can’t wait to see the community’s response.” Congdon continued, “Our goal with this program is to increase civic participation and voter turnout – thanks to everyone for engaging with this contest.”
Democratic Elections Commissioner Stephen Dewitt stated, “These submissions are very creative and I think we’ll see voters come out in the primary and general election to be a part of this. I encourage everyone to share the contest with your friends and family, and remind everyone to vote in every election.”
