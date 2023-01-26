An additional review/recertification will take place March 19 for those who have previously completed the American Red Cross Lifeguard Course. The American Red Cross requires a review/recertification every two years for lifeguarding.
Participants must be at least 15 years old before the end of the class and pass a series of prerequisite tests to demonstrate their abilities in the water. These include swimming 300 yards continuously using rhythmic breathing, treading water for 2 minutes using only legs and retrieving a 10-pound brick from deep water while timed. These tests will be held 4:30-6:30 pm February 10 and March 31 for their respective classes.
After their swim assessment, participants will pay a deposit and receive access to online coursework to complete prior to the training. Participants will then attend 2 full in-person days to develop knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies and sudden illnesses until EMS personnel take over.
Registration for the full training is $300 for those with a YMCA membership and $350 for non-members. The review-only course is $130 for members and $160 non-members. For more information or to set up an appointment to complete prerequisite skills assessment, contact Red Cross Coordinator Emily Richardson at erichardson@ithacaymca.com or by calling 607-257-0101.
