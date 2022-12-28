Since 2018, the YMCA’s 30 Under 30 list has highlighted the accomplishments of the next generation of leaders who embody the Y’s mission and strengthen their local organization’s culture. In its fifth year, the list includes staff from 17 states who are working in health equity, youth and family programs, swim and lifeguard instruction, diversity and inclusion, youth sports, early learning and more. Gunnar Madison, whose work focuses on community health, is the only Y senior staffer chosen from New York State.
Gunnar is a 2021 graduate of Cornell University and a current Master’s of Public Health candidate at the University at Buffalo. Throughout his tenure as the Director of Health and Wellness at the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County, Gunnar has been a champion of bettering community health and increasing health equity through evidence-based health intervention programming.
He has launched a number of health promotion programs such as the YMCA Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, Y Weight Loss Program, LiveSTRONG at the YMCA, the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease and Maine Health’s A Matter of Balance. Moreover, Gunnar has played an integral role in forging new partnerships with the state and county health departments, local senior centers, universities and other non-profit organizations while also strengthening the bond between the YMCA and Cayuga Health Systems.
In November of 2022 Gunnar was promoted to Senior Program Director, overseeing all programming hosted at the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County.
“This is an incredible recognition for Gunnar. He is a hard working, cause-driven, talented young man, and we are very fortunate to have him as part of our team at the YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County,” states YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County CEO Christie Thornton. “It is so nice to see him recognized on a national level for the valuable health programs that he has been able to bring to the Ithaca community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.