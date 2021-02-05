ITHACA, NY -- Today, Yasmin Rashid announced her candidacy for Common Council representing the first ward. “I’m running for Common Council because I believe that everyone has a voice and while we may not always agree, compassion for and understanding of people should always be the purpose of communication along with an even ear for fairness.”
Rashid is an American Muslim, New York born, woman of mixed Caribbean and Black descent, and single mother of three children. She is an abuse survivor and teen parent who understands how to overcome and persevere. Rashid has first-hand experience with the effects of gentrification, marginalization, homelessness, hunger, and police brutality. Rashid studied social sciences at Monroe Community College and is currently a Workforce Coordinator at Ithaca Reuse.
She works closely with both the re-entry apprenticeship and programming geared toward training our 55 and older community members, empowering them to be a continuing part of our workforce. Rashid is an executive board member for the Unbroken Promise Initiative which is a local grassroots non-profit that aims to address local economic and racial inequalities addressing racial and economic inequalities.
“As a true representative for the first ward I will maintain respect, integrity, transparency, understanding, and compassion, while listening to all the voices.” Rashid wants to bring issues to the forefront that impact first ward residents:
A Better focus on landlords denying section 8 and other government subsidies. Helping to create more affordable housing that will lead to more homeownership. Coming up with creative ways to create city revenue other than increasing property taxes. Accountability for rental upkeep by inattentive landlords.
Police and community relations: Working closely with local police to enhance community relations by being a liaison first for the people, communication and accountability beyond BBQ’s. Sharing ineffective tactics and communication habits that only prove to further damage the relationship between local officers and the taxpayers who contribute to their salaries.
Child care: Increase and maintain adequate after school care programs through an array of community and municipal groups. Gather community members' concerns to bring to those who directly inform decisions. We must support caregivers to increase their ability to get and keep good paying jobs.
Rashid and her team are eager to start circulating petitions. “I encourage everyone to register to vote if you haven't already. We must believe that we belong at the tables where decisions are made; even when we have to work twice as hard, we will do it with open hearts and open minds.”
Rashid will run against incumbent Cynthia Brock.
