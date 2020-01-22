On Jan. 9, actress and editor Carolyn Serling passed away at the age of 90 at her home in California. Recently, she was best known for the work she did to keep her husband, acclaimed screenwriter Rod Serling’s legacy alive. Rod, a central New York native and professor at Ithaca College, passed away in 1975 after creating “The Twilight Zone.” Carolyn was a consultant on 1983’s “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” At the time of her death, she was receiving an executive producer credit on the CBS All Access revival of The Twilight Zone hosted by Jordan Peele. Her daughter, Anne Serling-Sutton, said her mother passed of natural causes. In an interview, Serling-Sutton reminisced on the family’s trips to Cayuga Lake.
“One of my best memories is how we all used to come to the lake in the summer,” Serling-Sutton said. “It was an annual pilgrimage and a chance for my dad to get away from Los Angeles and the constant stress of writing all the time. Our cottage is a place built by my great-grandfather and my mother had been there all her life. It was quite special and just really lovely memories of family time.”
Even later into her life, Carolyn Serling was recognized for her work on The Twilight Zone Magazine from 1981 through 1989. She was an associate publisher and consulting editor throughout the magazine’s lifespan. She also served as the editor of the book “Twilight Zone: 19 Original Stories on the 50th Anniversary,” a collection of assorted short stories from various authors. Carolyn also organized an exhibit dedicated to her late husband at Ithaca College.
This was something her mother enjoyed. In addition to remembering her intelligence, Serling Sutton recalled her mother as someone who gave of herself. Carolyn Serling was an active volunteer at the Santa Monica hospital and she loved buying toys for kids in the hospital. She also worked in the suicide prevention field. She would have been 91 on Feb. 3. Serling-Sutton said her mother requested there be no services held.
