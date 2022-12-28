In an age when life’s dramas play out in real time on tiny devices, it can be hard to make space for deep conversation, especially with someone from a different generation. A new workshop from Story House Ithaca invites local teens and elders not just to share their stories with one another, but also to craft them into works of art.
In “Stages of Life,” young people and seniors will interview each other, write short plays about each other’s lives, and see those plays read by professional actors. The free nine-week workshop will meet at Tompkins County Public Library on Saturdays from 2:30–4:30 PM from January 28 to April 1.
“It’s always a privilege to connect with people whose experiences are different from our own,” said Sara Stamatiades, a Cornell PhD candidate who will be one of the workshop’s leaders. “But the real magic happens when we create something together.”
All teens (14-19) and seniors (60+) are invited to apply. No theater or writing experience is required. The application deadline is January 2. Apply online here.
“Theater is an amazing way to bring people together,” said Carley Robinson, a theater practitioner and community worker who will co-lead the workshop. “It invites us into other people’s realities and helps us see the world through their eyes.”
“Stages of Life” was inspired by New York Theatre Workshop's long-running Mind the Gap program. Participants in that program testify that the experience changed their attitudes and their behavior.
“Bringing teens and elders into conversation and art-making can help us to bridge generational divides while building empathy, developing creativity, and debunking stereotypes across different age groups,” said Alexander Santiago-Jirau, New York Theatre Workshop's Director of Education. “I am thrilled that Story House Ithaca has found inspiration in our approach and philosophy and is starting this program in Ithaca.”
Story House Ithaca is working with the GIAC Seniors Program, Lifelong Senior Theatre Troupe, Village at Ithaca, Community Unity Music Education Program, and Running to Places Theatre Company to identify workshop participants, but applicants do not need to be affiliated with any of those groups.
Those who apply will be invited to take part in an introductory workshop before the group is finalized. For more information, email stagesoflife@storyhouseithaca.org.
“Stages of Life” is made possible by support from the Legacy Foundation, the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County, and the Community Foundation of Tompkins County.
Story House Ithaca is a community organization devoted to bringing people together to share, study, create, and enjoy stories of all kinds. It is a project of the nonprofit Center for Transformative Action.
