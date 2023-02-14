The year has been set up for an interesting ending as every member of the Common Council will have their terms expire when the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2023.
The end of this year will be an opportunity to reshape the Common Council in its entirety and the Working Families Party of New York is looking to capitalize on the situation by announcing their endorsements of a slate of local elected officials in Ithaca.
As a result of redistricting some of the individuals endorsed will be running to represent a different ward. For example, current 2nd Ward Alderperson Phoebe Brown has been endorsed to run for election in the 1st Ward.
The Empire States progressive third party has also endorsed 5th ward Alderperson Robert Cantelmo for Ithaca Mayor, current Deputy Director at the Southside Community Center Kayla Matos for Ithaca Common Councils 1st Ward, Ducson Nguyen for another term representing the 2nd Ward on Common Council, as well as Jorge DeFendini and Tiffany Kumar to continue as the 4th Ward representatives.
The NYWFP also endorsed Kathleen Bergin for Ithaca Town Justice.
Chair of the Tompkins County Chapter of the New York Working Families Party, Stephanie Heslop said, “The Tompkins County Chapter of the New York Working Families Party is proud to endorse seven candidates for local office committed to climate resiliency, affordable housing, public safety, and equal justice,”
Heslop continued saying, “Our candidates share the progressive values of Ithaca voters and will work to create a healthier, safer, and more equitable community for all.”
Director of the New York Working Families Party, Sochie Nnaemeka said, “We’re thrilled to endorse Robert Cantelmo for Ithaca Mayor.”
Nnaemeka continued saying, “Robert has been a strong, progressive voice for his community on Common Council and a long-time ally of the NYWFP. We look forward to working with Robert to fully enact Ithaca’s Green New Deal, which will improve the quality of life for working families and set a bold new standard for climate justice.”
The WFP press release announcing the endorsements said that “In the 2022 general election, over 13% of voters in Tompkins County cast their ballot for Governor Hochul on the Working Families Party ballot line, which was the highest percentage of any county in the state.”
