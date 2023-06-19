On Friday, Workers United Upstate New York announced the endorsement of all five Solidarity Slate candidates — Kayla Matos, West Fox, Nathan Sitaraman, Phoebe Brown, and Jorge DeFendini — for Ithaca Common Council. Best known as the founders of the national Starbucks Workers United campaign — in which Ithaca became the only city in America to have all its Starbucks stores unionize — Workers United also represents workers at Gimme! Coffee, Ithaca Sciencenter, and the Ithaca Health Alliance.
In July 2022, incumbent Solidarity Slate candidates Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown introduced and passed a resolution declaring City support for unionizing Starbucks workers and calling on the National Labor Relations Board to investigate charges of illegal union busting, including the alleged retaliatory closure of the Collegetown location. In November, the NLRB ruled that Starbucks had committed several labor law violations in its attempts to squash the union, and that it must reopen the Collegetown location and reinstate fired workers with backpay. Starbucks has refused, and in May closed the remaining two Starbucks stores in Ithaca while the NLRB continues to litigate the company’s labor law violations.
Workers United Upstate NY Manager Gary Bonadonna Jr. said, “Workers United Upstate New York is proud to endorse these five champions for working people and organized labor. The Solidarity Slate has set the standard for local officials supporting workers’ rights and dignity, showing up on picket lines, writing legislation, and using their positions to shine a light on mistreatment of workers and the need for accountability. These candidates stood with Ithaca workers when Starbucks illegally shut down their stores, and we’re proud to stand with these candidates now."
Fourth Ward Alderperson Jorge DeFendini said, “All companies, including Starbucks, would be nothing without the workers that create their wealth. I am immensely grateful to Workers United for putting their support behind the Ithaca Solidarity Slate. I am proud to have brought forward the resolution calling on the NLRB to investigate Starbucks for its crimes against the Union, and for all the time I have spent on the picket line alongside these brave baristas. As long as the Solidarity Slate is on Council, Workers United and all labor – organized or otherwise – will have councilors who will fight alongside them.”
Candidate for the Third Ward’s Four-year term, Nathan Sitaraman said, “Every worker deserves a safe workplace and a living wage, and no organization embodies this simple truth quite like Workers United. For the first time in decades unions are gaining ground nationwide and racing to organize workers in new industries, and Workers United has been at the forefront of this movement. I’m proud to have been involved in bargaining the Gimme Baristas Union contract, a process that opened my eyes to the power of organized labor and set the stage for the nationwide Starbucks Workers United campaign. As a member of the Solidarity Slate, I’ll follow the example of Workers United and fight for workers through thick and thin, every step of the way.”
