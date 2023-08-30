The Tompkins County Workers’ Center and the Midstate Council for Occupational Safety and Health, will hold the 37th Annual Labor Day Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, September 4th in Ithaca’s Stewart Park Main Pavilion. This year’s Picnic theme will be: Immigrant Workers: Past and Present. [See Facebook event page here.]
The picnic is free and everyone is invited. Everyone is asked to bring a dish reflective of their cultural background, and to enjoy the free burgers (meat and veggie), hot dogs, and beverages. Featured music will be “Colleen Kattau and Some Guys”.
The annual awards have become a highlight of the Labor Day Picnic over the years, and this year will be no different. The list of Awards has been expanded to now include: the Mother Jones Award; the A. Philip Randolph Award; the Dolores Huerta Award; the Joe Hill Award; the Chico Mendes Award, and the Jaz Brisack Award to people for their activism, organizing, and sacrifice at work. The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to a person who has contributed a vast amount to organizing in workplaces over a considerable period of time. The Friend of Labor Award is presented to a member/s of the community who has spoken out publicly or taken action in support of working people. The notorious Goat of Labor goes to an especially egregious offender of workers’ rights and/or the value of labor to our common good.
Human service agencies, Living Wage Employers, and other organizations are welcome to have organizing tables at the event. To register, contact, contact the Workers’ Center at TCWRH@tcworkerscenter.org, 607-269-0409, or via the website, www.TCWorkersCenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.