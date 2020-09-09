Wood Street along the 200, 300 and 400 blocks will be closed to traffic during working hours starting Sept. 14. Construction is expected to be completed Oct. 9.
The City said it's closing the roads in order for construction crews to repave the street. Expected construction hours are between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Street parking will also be unavailable during those hours.
Drivers should plan accordingly as they navigate through the area.
For additional information contact: Cliff Murphy, Supervisor of Streets: (607) 272-1718
