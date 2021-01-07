ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Women’s Opportunity Center (WOC) announced today that it will be holding a technology drive during January 2021 in a continuous effort to offer remote services to its clients through online employment training platforms and virtual career coaching sessions. Many women that the WOC serves do not have the equipment that the shift to virtual services requires.
The WOC is a non-profit organization that offers free programs and services to advance women’s success in the workplace by providing employability skill training. Throughout the month of January, the WOC will accept gently used equipment, such as laptops, tablets, webcams, cords, and cables. Laptops are requested to be no older than five years and cell phones or tablets no older than three years.
Donors will help women in the community access the training they need to achieve their goals, like securing a new job or mastering a computer skill.
“The holiday season is a time of gratitude and generosity, people want to help others and be charitable—but often don’t know how,” said Ryan Harriott, Executive Director of the Tompkins County WOC. “This technology drive is the perfect way to do good in our community, by donating your older or used technology you will be directly assisting individuals with remote job skills training.”
The WOC is accepting donations at WOC Mary Durham Boutique, 110 W. Court St. Ithaca, NY 14850.
