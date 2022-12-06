Join Program Specialist Melissa Ipson at the Lansing Library on December 13 at 2 pm. If you can't make it to that one, join her on December 15th at the Southworth Library at 1 pm.
Both Table Talks are on the topic “Building your Financial Freedom.” Topics include economic abuse, basics to opening a personal bank account, credit building, and boundary setting with loved ones to help build self-worth financially.
The Women's Opportunity Center (WOC) is a not-for-profit organization that advocates for women reaching their career goals by also helping women obtain the future they’ve always dreamt about by earning economic stability & the freedom they desire.
The WOC focuses on economically-disadvantaged women, and assists in removing barriers to employment by providing certified services and training with individualized coaching, access to financial and computer literacy development, health and wellness coaching, career pathing recommendations, scholarships, professional attire, and a resource for knowledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.