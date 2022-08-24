On Tuesday at approximately 11:43 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife in the 100 block of Chestnut St. Officers responded to the area and took a female into custody under mental health law 9.41. This female’s name will not be released at this time. While Officers were investigating on the scene, they were able to locate seven vehicles that appeared to be damaged as a result of this incident.
Currently the investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.