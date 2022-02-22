ITHACA, NY -- A woman intentionally started a fire in the Salvation Army on Elmira Road in Ithaca on Feb. 22. Ithaca police and fire departments responded to the store shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire inside. The initial investigation found that a clothing rack was intentionally set on fire by an unknown woman who was shopping in the store. The fire was put out without any major damage or injury. The woman is described as white, thin build, 5’9-6’, long brown hair and in her mid-30s.
If anyone not interviewed by the officers on scene witnessed this incident or has further information, contact Ithaca Police Department at one of the below methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
