On 07-31-23 at 0840 AM Ithaca Police responded to the report of a naked female with a gun on the altar of Immaculate Conception Church 113 N. Geneva St. One of the staff members reported that the gun was pointed at them, but they were able to get out of the building.
Officers responded to the church and made entry into the location to make contact with the female and assure no innocent persons were still inside. Once inside Officers located the naked female on the altar and could see nothing was in her hand at that time so Officers took that opportunity to take her into custody without injury.
On an altar table the reported handgun and a knife were located. The handgun looked like a real weapon but was determined to be a replica Smith & Wesson BB gun.
The female was determined to be having a mental health crisis and was transported to CMC for medical evaluation. There are no charges currently pending so no further information, including the female’s name, is being released at this time.
