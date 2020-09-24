ITHACA, N.Y.– The Women’s Opportunity Center was forced to lay off seven employees after a lapse in funding from New York State. According to Aryn Fields, a spokesperson for the center, only two managers and one part-time employee remain.
Forty percent of the center’s overall budget and 100% of the payroll budget is funded by the NYS Displaced Homemaker Program grant, which Fields said the center hadn’t received since March.
“We haven’t received any update since then,” Fields said. “We haven’t heard from the state saying it was temporary or because of coronarvirus. There have been no updates.”
After the Ithaca Times reached out to the state’s Department of Labor and Division of the Budget, it was confirmed that funding is expected to resume by the end of next week, however at a 20% reduction.
Freeman Klopott from the Division of the Budget’s office blamed the lack of funding on “the federal failure to deliver resources necessary to offset devastating revenue losses for states due to the pandemic…”
The Women’s Opportunity Center is a non-profit that provides free services to women facing barriers to gaining or retaining employment and is fully funded by donations and grants.
In addition to its office in Ithaca, the center also has an office in Syracuse, though the physical building was surrendered to cut down on costs and the remaining employee is working remotely. While in limbo with funding this spring and summer, Fields said the executive director had been working on securing other federal and county grants, though the headway made was not enough to cover the losses from the lack of state funding.
Despite this, Fields said the team is choosing to remain optimistic and that there are no immediate plans to reduce services for the people who need them.
“We’re still serving all our clients as we were before,” she said. “We have no plans to cut back...everything has been remote anyway as we’ve transitioned to online learning.”
The Ithaca Times has reached out to the center to confirm they have been contacted by the state regarding the resumption of funding, and this story will be updated as information becomes available
The WOC is accepting donationsonline at http://www.womensopportunity.org/ or by mail to 315 N. Tioga St. Ithaca, NY 14850.
