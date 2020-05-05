Facing projected revenue losses over $10 million, Tompkins County will look to furlough 91 employees in the near future, according to Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino.
The information came in a mid-year budget presentation update composed by Molino, who noted that normally he’d be preparing for next year’s budget at this time but due to the widespread economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, adjustments will have to be made for this year.
The furloughs will take a variety of forms: 51 employees will take 12 week full furloughs, meaning they will not work for that entire time period; 18 will take 12 week 50 percent furloughs, so they will work reduced hours for that period. Eight others will take six week full furloughs, and an additional 19 will take six week partial furloughs. The move, Molino said, allows the employees to take advantage of New York State unemployment benefits, which have been extended to help people who are out of work as a direct result of the pandemic.
Laying out a range of outcomes, Molino said the county is preparing for something between mild and severe loss in total state aid: mild would be $3.8 million, or a 15 percent reduction, while severe would be $7.7 million, or 30 percent. That would result in, for the “mild” case, a projected $11 million revenue shortfall, which would swell to $17.6 million under the “severe” projections.
Molino presented the information to the Tompkins County Legislature on Tuesday night after a press briefing held with members of the media Tuesday afternoon. A range of departments will be affected.
The county’s overall economic health was also discussed by Molino, though exactly how bad that will turn out isn’t clear and continues to unfold. In terms of unemployment, Molino was able to say that the number of unemployment applications from Tompkins County residents was up 3,000 percent from March 16-April 19, higher than the state average and reflective of how hard one of the strongest economies in central New York has been hit by the pandemic.
