Alarms of the first winter storm of the season are here as winter storm Diaz has sparked warnings that will be in effect in Tompkins and Tioga Counties, as well as parts of northern Pennsylvania, from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.
Accuweather reports say that the Ithaca area will receive total snow accumulations of four to seven inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Wind speeds are estimated to get to a high of around 35 mph.
Snow will be heavy and wet, which poses the risk that branches and power lines could be brought down, resulting in power outages. The hazards conditions are also expected to impact travel and delay the morning or evening commute.
Accuweather has made recommendations for precautionary actions to take in order to maintain safety during a winter storm.
The precautions say that “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.”
