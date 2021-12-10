Due to the rainy weather forecast for Saturday, Santa Claus' arrival to downtown is being moved to Sunday, Dec. 12. And, Saturday (Dec. 11) night's silent disco at the Bernie Milton Pavilion is canceled.
Sunday's celebration for Santa’s arrival starts at 11 a.m. with live performances from The Next Jennaration, an award-winning dance group from Lansing, NY. Plus, the Youth Entrepreneurship Market will be selling a grand selection of holiday gift items, and Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties will be selling gingerbread house-making kits and hosting a cookie decorating station. Due to scheduling conflicts, The Fall Creek Brass Band is unable to perform on Sunday.
Then, promptly at noon, Santa Claus will rappel from the rooftop of Center Ithaca with assistance from a band of merry elves. This time-honored tradition, a daring feat completed by volunteers from the Ithaca Police Department’s SWAT Team, is sure to marvel spectators.
For the event, guests are encouraged to bring their cameras to snap pictures of Santa as he descends from the roof and when he’s in his sleigh near the Bernie Milton Pavilion.
These family-friendly activities will be available until 3 p.m. and are free to attend.
Santa’s arrival is part of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance’s nine-day Winter Lights Festival presented by Tompkins Trust Company and organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA). The seasonal event includes energy-packed silent discos from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Bernie Milton Pavilion.
Locally crafted brews from Seneca Beverage Corp. and a hot cocoa station with a decorative toppings selection will be available at the dance parties. Plus, an action-packed Ithaca Sabers Lightsaber demonstration and an invitational tournament are happening from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10, and a variety of interactive lighting exhibits created by the Beyond Art Collective will also be on display all weekend on the Commons.
“Santa’s unique arrival is always a huge hit in our community every year. As Santa descends from the top of Center Ithaca, attendees marvel at the sight and are reminded of the holiday magic that comes with this special time of year. Then, the silent disco, lightsaber tournament, and dynamic lighting exhibits and displays we’ll have Friday evening will be a fun and entertaining way to wrap up our Winter Lights Festival. We thank our presenting sponsor Tompkins Trust Company for helping to make all of these activities possible,” says Scott Rougeau, DIA special events director.
In addition to Santa’s arrival, other holiday-related activities this weekend in Downtown Ithaca include a Letters to Santa activity at Alphabet Soup in Center Ithaca, LocalFiber’s seasonal pop-up shop at Hilton Garden Inn, 130 E. Seneca St., the Canopy by Hilton, 324 E. State St., is hosting a holiday pet photos session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, and the Visitors Center will be offering complimentary gift wrapping services for gifts that are purchased from downtown shops.
