ITHACA, NY -- It is no secret that the city of Ithaca serves as a playground of endless possibility for young minds. Kids growing up around Ithaca — or simply visiting the area — are encouraged to explore nature, embrace their creativity and dream big, all while still enjoying their youth.
The snow that blankets Ithaca over the winter months doesn’t mute these kids’ wonder. Why keep them cooped up at home when there’s adventure waiting all over town?
Kids just want to have fun and Ithaca has no shortage of businesses offering winter-friendly activities for them. If you’re on the hunt for things to do with your kids in the chilly months, look no further. The beauty of Ithaca is that there’s always something for everyone.
1. For the little kids and the readers.
The Tompkins County Public Library hosts countless events every week geared towards different age groups and interests. There are storytimes for babies and their families, book clubs for avid readers of varying ages, writing workshops for Ithaca’s blossoming writers, and cultural events to name a few.
The library is located at 101 E. Green St. Be sure to check out their website to find a comprehensive schedule of all upcoming activities: https://www.tcpl.org/
2. For those who love to share.
The Finger Lakes Toy Library is a hidden gem that offers what its name suggests: It’s like a library, but with toys. Becoming a member is easy and can be done at the Ithaca location or online, whichever you prefer. Kids of all ages are welcome to enter the toy library, choose a toy of their liking, and borrow it for up to four weeks. While the majority of the library’s options are suitable for kids ages 0-7, they’re actively building their inventory to include toys for older children.
Stop by if you’re visiting The Shops at Ithaca Mall, located at 40 Catherwood Rd. The toy library’s winter 2022 hours and inventory are listed on their website: http://www.fingerlakestoylibrary.org/
3. For young film connoisseurs.
Also available at The Shops at Ithaca Mall is the local Regal Cinemas. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters weren’t able to open their doors, and many almost faced bankruptcies. While streaming services are convenient and helped everyone get over the hump of quarantine, there’s really nothing like seeing a movie on the big screen. Regal offers showings of the latest films and there’s always something available for a wide range of ages.
Go online to Regal’s website to browse titles, find showtimes, buy tickets, and more. You can also buy tickets at the door. https://www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-ithaca-mall/0677#/buy-tickets-by-cinema?in-cinema=0677&at=2022-02-15&view-mode=list
4. For curious minds.
The Sciencenter brings curiosity to life, with exhibits that give kids hands-on learning experiences. The museum aims to make education engaging and fun for kids of all ages. For the winter months specifically, be sure to check out the Changing Skies exhibit, where kids can watch weather patterns change at their fingertips.
The Sciencenter is located at 601 First St. Visit their website to learn more about their hours, exhibits, programs, and events: http://www.sciencenter.org/
5. For young paleontologists.
The Museum of the Earth in Ithaca offers a one-of-a-kind program every week called Fossil ID. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday, kids and their families are encouraged to bring peculiar rocks to the museum to identify whether they’re fossils. If your kids don’t have any fossils of their own, don’t worry. They can always visit the museum’s Fossil Lab and leave with one.
The Museum of the Earth is located at 1259 Trumansburg Rd. Visit their website to learn more: https://www.museumoftheearth.org/
6. For animal lovers.
Located at 1420 Taughannock Blvd., the Cayuga Nature Center currently offers outdoor live animal exhibits and hosts events such as “Animal Ambassador Encounters” that teach kids about animal life cycles, diets, and more. You can call (607) 273-6260 with any questions.
The Alley Cat Café, located downtown at 312 E. Seneca St., is another option for animal lovers young and old of the Ithaca area. Visit their website or call (607) 319-5006 to book your 30-minute time slot in a cat room today for just $5 per person. The cats love attention and are adoptable, if that’s something you have in mind.
7. For those who appreciate nature.
While they’re always beautiful, there’s something extra magical about Ithaca’s gorges in the winter. The way that the water freezes over the rocks will remind your kids of Elsa’s ice castle from Disney’s “Frozen” and will leave them mesmerized. While many of the gorges require small hikes, which isn’t ideal for children in icy conditions, there are a few that you can visit safely during the winter months. These include:
Taughannock Falls Overlook Viewpoint (2381 Taughannock Park Rd.)
Buttermilk Falls (106 E. Buttermilk Falls Rd.)
Ithaca Falls (Lake Street)
