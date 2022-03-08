22nd Annual Chili Cook-Off
Provided by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance

ITHACA, NY -- Downtown Ithaca's 24th Annual Chili Cook-Off attendees and judges have spoken. The Chili Cook-Off winners along with the second- and third-place runners up of this year's highly competitive cook-off are as follows:

People's Choice (online and in-person voting by attendees)

Winner: Covered Bridge Market (based in Newfield)

Best Presentation (online and in-person voting by attendees)

Winner: Luna Inspired Street Food

Best Meat (voted by judges)

Winner: Seabring Inn (based in Newfield)

2nd place: Lansing Deli

3rd place: Ithaca Ale House

Best Vegetarian (voted by judges)

Winner: Kilpatrick's Publick House

2nd place: Lucky Hare/Babes Burgers

3rd place: Zocalo

Best Vegan (voted by judges)

Winner: Youth Entrepreneurship Market/Southside Community Center

2nd place: Gorgers

3rd place: Viva Taqueria & Cantina

Best Chili-Inspired Item (voted by judges)

Winner: Gorgers Subs

2nd place: Loaves & Fishes

3rd place: Mojos Hot Sauce

Best Beverage

Winner: Monks on the Commons

2nd place: Ithaca Ale House

3rd place: New York Cider Company

"We thank our participants for creating some of the best-tasting and most innovative chilis and chili-inspired items ever,” Scott Rougeau, special events director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, said. “We also thank everyone who came out to sample the impressive selection of chilis and chili-inspired items. Plus, we're grateful to our sponsors Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis and Tioga State Bank for making this event possible. We hope to see everyone again next year."

For additional event information about Chili Cook-Off and Downtown Ithaca's upcoming events, visit downtownithaca.com.

