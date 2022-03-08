ITHACA, NY -- Downtown Ithaca's 24th Annual Chili Cook-Off attendees and judges have spoken. The Chili Cook-Off winners along with the second- and third-place runners up of this year's highly competitive cook-off are as follows:
People's Choice (online and in-person voting by attendees)
Winner: Covered Bridge Market (based in Newfield)
Best Presentation (online and in-person voting by attendees)
Winner: Luna Inspired Street Food
Best Meat (voted by judges)
Winner: Seabring Inn (based in Newfield)
2nd place: Lansing Deli
3rd place: Ithaca Ale House
Best Vegetarian (voted by judges)
Winner: Kilpatrick's Publick House
2nd place: Lucky Hare/Babes Burgers
3rd place: Zocalo
Best Vegan (voted by judges)
Winner: Youth Entrepreneurship Market/Southside Community Center
2nd place: Gorgers
3rd place: Viva Taqueria & Cantina
Best Chili-Inspired Item (voted by judges)
Winner: Gorgers Subs
2nd place: Loaves & Fishes
3rd place: Mojos Hot Sauce
Best Beverage
Winner: Monks on the Commons
2nd place: Ithaca Ale House
3rd place: New York Cider Company
"We thank our participants for creating some of the best-tasting and most innovative chilis and chili-inspired items ever,” Scott Rougeau, special events director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, said. “We also thank everyone who came out to sample the impressive selection of chilis and chili-inspired items. Plus, we're grateful to our sponsors Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis and Tioga State Bank for making this event possible. We hope to see everyone again next year."
For additional event information about Chili Cook-Off and Downtown Ithaca's upcoming events, visit downtownithaca.com.
