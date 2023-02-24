On February 23, District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced that William L. Marshall, 41, of Ithaca, appeared in Tompkins County Court this afternoon and entered a guilty plea to Manslaughter in the First Degree. The maximum legal sentence for Manslaughter in the First Degree is 25 years in state prison. A mandatory term of post release supervision of between 2.5 and 5 years will be imposed after Marshallcompletes his prison sentence.
The prosecution will be seeking the maximum sentence, 25 years plus 5 years of post-release supervision. Marshall was required to waive his right to appeal.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Bonavia prosecuted the case. Attorneys Raymond Schlather and Jacob McNamara of the Ithaca law firm of Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk, LLP represented the defendant.
Marshall admitted to intentionally causing the death of Alan Godfrey on July 20, 2021 at 206Taughannock Boulevard in the City of Ithaca. Marshall is currently serving a 33-month sentence from a 2022 conviction in federal court for possession of a firearm by a prior convicted felon. He will remain incarcerated in the Tompkins County Jail pending sentencing.
Alan Godfrey was 32 years old when his life was tragically cut short by Marshall’s senseless act of violence. Alan was a loved member of the Ithaca community, known for his smile and vibrant personality. Alan had worked at GIAC and Southside and was universally regarded for his positive energy and larger than life persona.
District Attorney Van Houten stated “The defendant brutally killed Alan Godfrey and devasted his entire family. As stated in court, the defendant would have likely raised the affirmative defense recognized under New York law that he acted under the influence of an extreme emotional disturbance. In pleading guilty today, the defendant accepted responsibility and will be held accountable for taking Alan’s life. This resolution will also spare Alan’s family from an extremely traumatic and upsetting trial.”
“The most important consideration to me is that Alan’s family supports the plea to First Degree Manslaughter. Nothing the justice system can do will ever feel like enough of a punishment for what William Marshall did. But we intend to vigorously argue for the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.”
The District Attorney’s Office recognizes and thanks the agencies who conducted the investigation and assisted in the prosecution of this case, specifically the exemplary work of the Ithaca Police Department, the New York State Police, Troop C BCI and Forensic Investigation Unit, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 13 and 14, 2023 before Tompkins County Judge Joseph R. Cassidy.
