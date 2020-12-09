ITHACA, NY -- Everything that can be done online during a pandemic is being moved online, including wine tasting. On Nov. 12, Damiani Wine Cellars in Burdett and the Paleontological Research Institution (PRI) at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca teamed up to present “Wine and Geology,” an exploration — via Zoom — of the contributions of bedrock, soil, and climate to the taste of wine. Participants received their “kits” in advance, which included two bottles of white and two bottles of red … and a rock. Yes, you may have missed this one, but given that 96 people joined the event, PRI and Damiani plan to do more of these.
“It was incredibly successful,” said Warren Allmon, a paleontologist, Cornell professor and director of PRI who was one of the presenters. Seventy of the Zoom participants purchased wine after the event and part of each purchase went to the museum. “Many of them were ‘friends of PRI.’ They were people from all over the country,” said the museum director. “Damiani was happy to be attracting that audience.”
Allmon and Rob Ross, associate director of outreach at PRI, introduced the Zoom participants to Finger Lakes geology while Glen Allen, one of the owners of Damiani Wine Cellars, encouraged the audience to begin tasting their wine. The consumption of wine and the fact that many listeners were geologists generated a lot of questions, but Allmon was prepared.
“I sat down and did the research about how wine and geology work,” said the paleontologist. “The main thing I wanted to know was, ‘Is the shaly-ness and minerality real?’ And I found out that it’s not caused by the rocks per se. It’s caused by other things [in the grape] due to soil and water.”
At least two other geologists and some geology students have taken a look at the role of geology in winemaking in the Finger Lakes region. Economic geologist Lawrence Meinert of Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts is also a winemaker; he produces his own Bordeaux-style blend in small batches. Tara Curtin of Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva has done field work in northeast Spain on the role of sediment shedding by mountain ranges in affecting climate change. (It should be noted that northeast Spain is an excellent region for wine.) In 2005, as part of a Keck Geology Symposium, Meinert and Curtin led a group of five undergraduate students who examined the role of geology in the production of Finger Lakes wine.
Jason Cavatorta of Amherst College examined the effect of paleo-deltas on vine vigor at Sheldrake Point Vineyard in Ovid. This caught Allmon’s interest, and he brought it up during the Nov. 12 event as he and Allen chatted extemporaneously about wine and geology. “Glen was unaware of the paleo-delta idea,” Allmon said, “so I talked for about nine minutes about the glacial geology of vineyards.”
The Allegheny Plateau, into which the Finger Lakes are incised, gets higher as you go south. When the last ice sheet retreated from the region between 14,000 and 11,000 years ago, the melting glacial ice created one large lake that connected several of the Finger Lakes at their north ends and ponded the water much higher than its present levels. Creeks that flowed off the uplands between the lakes spread sediment wedges into these paleo-lakes. After the ice sheet retreated, the lake levels fell, leaving these deltas ‘hanging’ on the valley walls above modern lake levels.
Meinert and Curtin definitively established that Fox Run Vineyard on Seneca Lake and Sheldrake Point Vineyard on Cayuga Lake are on paleo-deltas, and they suspected several more vineyards are as well.
What is so great about delta sediments? Glacial till is the mixture of clay, silt, sand and rocks that the last ice sheet slathered onto the Finger Lakes region like a knife spreads chunky peanut butter on bread. Actually, think of it as peanut butter mixed with granola.
“In the paleo-deltas, the till is ‘recycled,’” said Allmon, “so the drainage is fantastic.” In the process of eroding glacial till, the streams transported the fine grains out into the paleolakes and left the coarse ones in irregular layers in the deltas.
“There are scattered clay layers,” Allmon said, “and apparently they spoil a piece of ground.” In this instance, spoiling is good.
Vineyardists and winemakers don’t really want their vines to grow well. They would prefer the plants be puny and that the grapes be fewer and of higher quality. Cavacorta explored this phenomenon at Sheldrake Point in 2005. He compared an area of “high vigor” for Riesling grapes to one of low vigor. The vigorous plants grew in wetter sandy loam underlain by a layer of glacial clay, while the less vigorous plants grew in drier sandy loam with scattered small layers of post-glacial clay that developed in place. The clay lenses obstruct root growth and allow water to drain away, so the vines struggle. And the struggle produces high quality grapes.
The two white wines provided by Damiani on Nov. 12 were Rieslings: a single-vineyard dry bottle and a semi-dry bottle made of grapes from several vineyards. “A single-vineyard or reserve-level wine is the highest expression of winemaking and the land it comes from,” said Allen.
The dry Riesling, he explained, was grown in the Davis vineyard, Damiani’s oldest, which is underlain by a soil type called Howard gravelly loam. “It’s very deep,” he said, “and has pockets of limestone. We can extract many flavors from the soil.” This Riesling consistently scores above 90 when it is reviewed in national wine publications.
The other Riesling combines grapes from two other vineyards with the Davis fruit. “It’s got high acid; it’s crisp,” Allen said, “with beautiful aromatics.”
While the idea that the shaly flavor didn’t come directly from the soil was a new concept for Allen, the effects of the various vineyards on the wine was something Allmon hadn’t considered. “When you grow the same grapes in one place versus another,” he said, “even though it’s the same grape, it tastes very different.”
A lot of that is due to abrupt changes in the soil type from vineyard to vineyard, and sometimes even within the same vineyard. The soils are derived from the bedrock, and in the Finger Lakes what is exposed at the surface — shales, siltstones, limestones — changes constantly from north to south. First, the region had an ice sheet come through several times and smear geology all over the landscape. Then, it had meltwater streams redistribute it in deltas. From that you get a very tangled matrix on which to grow grapes.
“It’s a very complex patchwork,” said Allen. “In a square mile of the Finger Lakes, there are 10 times as many soil types as there are in all of the Napa Valley. As a result, there is a very interesting potential to produce different wines from one vineyard to the next.”
Terroir is what wine people call the collection of physical and cultural factors that combine to give wines their character. There is, of course, a lot more to terroir than soil. Microclimate is actually the environment in and among the grape leaves. Vineyard managers talk more about mesoclimate, which is the interaction of physical factors — rainfall, length of day, number of days per year above 50 degrees et al. — that describe the environment along a particular ridge or slope. Variations in all these factors can alter the taste of wine, even when the soil type is kept constant.
Allen noted that mesoclimate varies from lake to lake and also on one side of a lake versus another. Damiani’s vineyards are on the southeastern — therefore westward-facing — side of Seneca Lake.
“We’re in what is called ‘the banana belt,’” he said. “We have more growing degree-days than the rest of the Finger Lakes.” He said that this, along with much variation in soil depth, the steepness of the slopes, and the consequent higher angle of the sun later in the day, produces intense wines.
Allmon, who does not profess to be a wine afiçionado, might be getting drawn in. “The wine from the single vineyard,” he said with a mixture of surprise and wonder, “varies more from year to year than does the one made from multiple vineyards.” Scientists love a phenomenon that is partly explicable and partly not. That a blend would standardize the wine makes sense, but why is that one vineyard different in a variety of different ways? That is harder to pin down.
The geology guy met the wine guy when Allen and Jennifer Tegan, Allmon’s wife, attended the Johnson Graduate School of Management at the same time. The Allmons’ daughter also had Allen’s wife as a teacher. “I went to a Johnson School wine event, and it was terminology on wheels to describe wine,” said the scientist, no stranger to terminology. “Wine can have ‘diesel notes.’ It’s complex chemistry, but it’s not just soil chemistry.”
Allmon stressed that the “minerality” that you taste in wine is not literally the taste of the minerals in the soil. Rather, the minerals in the soil produce chemical reactions in the grape that create a taste that evokes minerality.
“Mineral doesn’t mean it tastes like dirt,” said Allen. “It tastes like crushed stone, the way you can smell it after a summer rain if you are near the rocks. The smell is like a mouth feel; it’s clean.” Allen said that grapes that don’t grow on a distinct geology will produce a wine that lacks this crisp cleanliness; it will just be fruity. Not that fruity is bad; “The Davis [vineyard] grapes have a hallmark lemon zest,” he said, “and all the vineyards give you that green-apple side.”
The red wines at the Nov. 12 tasting are made in the Bordeaux style; they are a mixture of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc. Because reds are aged in oak barrels, some of the effect of the geology is masked. So, Allen selected two wines to highlight this effect. MC2 spends only eight months in oak barrels, while the Meritage spends 16 to 18 months there.
While the whites are associated with “shaleyness,” a different geology emerges from the reds: graphite, a carbon mineral that most of us know from tasting pencil “lead.” Storage in oak allows the wine to breathe through the wood, softening it. MC2 is held in old oak, which does not impart tannins, while Meritage is held in new oak, which does. The combined oak and grape tannins give the wine “structure,” which allows for aging in the bottle. “You get more than you started with,” said Allen. This intensifies both the fruits that are forward and the graphite at the finish.
Both Allen and Allmon said that more Wine and Geology events are likely. “Even after the pandemic ends,” said Allmon, “we’re not going back to the way it was.”
A booklet that explains the underlying geology is now available through the Museum of the Earth website at the Northeastern United States page in the Earth@home section. Before each event, Allen said, Damiani will ship your wine to you. Check damianiwinecellars.com or priweb.org for notice of future events.
