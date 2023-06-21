Communities from San Diego to St Louis to Syracuse are continuing to recover from the lasting impacts of the pandemic that forced businesses in nearly every sector of the economy to close down. The pandemic exacerbated what was already a growing trend toward online commerce, which has negatively impacted commercial districts across the country. Many small businesses couldn’t take the hit and had to close permanently at no fault of their own.
That story is no different in the City of Ithaca. As Ithaca’s downtown continues its recovery effort, the city is looking to fill about 52,000 square feet of vacant retail space and 87,000 square feet of vacant office space in the downtown business improvement district (BID).
The Executive Director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA), Gary Ferguson — who is retiring at the end of this month after 25 years with the organization that works to attract and retain businesses in the BID — told the Ithaca Times that there are several initiatives underway to help attract new businesses to the area and provide aid to existing businesses in their recovery efforts.
Ferguson said that there are two grant programs currently in place. “One is a mini-grant program that provides anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 for businesses to do collaborative marketing in a way that will help them strengthen themselves in the marketplace,” Ferguson said. He continued saying, “Secondly, there's a downtown grant program that will provide grants for 10 different businesses for $8,000 to help strengthen their position and be more effective in navigating this post-pandemic period.”
Ferguson explained that the DIA works “in conjunction with properties to provide a supplemental assistance effort, but the businesses themselves have to lead [in the recovery] effort.”
According to Ferguson, the DIA is also in the process of working with a company to commission a market study for the retail sector not just in Ithaca’s downtown, but in the entire city. “The goal here is to better understand what the future likely holds and what strategies we should be looking at to strengthen that sector,” Ferguson said. Preliminary aspects of the study should begin later on in June, a site visit will take place sometime in August, and Ferguson says that results are expected to come early in the fall.
As the market study unfolds in the months ahead, Ferguson says that the DIA will continue “doing recruitment visits with different communities looking at different types of business and continuing to try to attract different folks to come to town and invest in Ithaca.”
The DIA has also submitted an application to the Tompkins County Tourism Board seeking $60,000 in funds to help attract new businesses to the area in the aftermath of the pandemic. Ferguson said, “Coming out of the pandemic we’ve had more vacancies and we’re trying to work on that.” He continued saying, “We’d love to have some incentive funds to help encourage businesses to locate here. We haven’t had that previously and have relied on the market to do its thing. This is an effort to help curate and craft what we want to see in the community.”
Some of the businesses Ferguson hopes to attract with the help of the numerous grants being offered by DIA and potential funds from county tourism are in sectors such as apparel, footwear, and home goods. In addition, Ferguson said that he would like to see someone open a wine bar, as well as a classic tea house. Above all, he wants to see more family-friendly entertainment make its way to the city’s downtown. “They are things that resonate with locals, but are also things that resonate with visitors.”
When asked if vacancies could have something to do with the rising costs of living in the area, Ferguson said “relative to other towns around us Ithaca’s rents are higher, but that’s nothing new. Our traffic is also higher.” He continued saying, “I think the new variables have certainly been coming out of the pandemic.”
According to Ferguson, throughout the pandemic “retailers really rolled up their sleeves and worked hard to survive and get through it, and it took a financial, physical, and mental toll, and for some it’s really like, okay, that’s enough. And I think you’re seeing some of that play out.” Ferguson continued saying, “To the general public it’s like the pandemic’s over, let's move on, but to the business community they’re still working through those physical, mental, and financial tolls that they incurred during [the pandemic] and they haven’t gone away.”
He added, “Even getting employees has changed as a result of the pandemic. You see this not just in Ithaca, but throughout the country.”
Ferguson also explained that “as the internet becomes more and more prevalent, there are just fewer and fewer examples of people doing things,” such as opening up retail stores. As a result, Ferguson says that “We’re really looking for people who get the idea that in today’s world, it’s not enough to just open your door and say okay customers, come on in. We’re looking for people who can help curate an experience.”
The Chief Operating Officer of the Ithaca Renting Company (IRC), Nathan Lyman, agreed with Ferguson regarding the shift towards online commerce saying, “Buying habits have changed significantly in the past 15 years with the growth of convenience delivery services and the internet. According to Lyman, “During the pandemic, consumers became used to shopping from their couches, and having packages delivered to their doorstep. That has not shifted significantly post-pandemic as a general pattern.”
Lyman said that additional factors such as a lack of low-cost and easily accessible downtown parking and a loss of police presence which has caused undesirable activity on the Commons could also be negatively impacting the BID. However, Lyman said that he is “hopeful that the new conference center will bring in new traffic, which can better support the retail community as well as the hotels.”
While downtown is working to fill vacancies, Lyman says that this is nothing new and that he has seen times of higher and lower vacancies since he began doing business in Ithaca. “Retail in the BID was a challenge before the pandemic due to changing demographics, and has remained a large concern since the state of emergency was lifted and interest rates have gone up,” Lyman said.
He added that retail vacancies were “a challenge in the 1970s as well, which is no doubt what led to the original Ithaca Commons and creation of the BID.” However, Lyman did say that “the business climate is more challenged post-pandemic than earlier this decade because there is a tightening of revenue streams, increased interest rates, and the cost of labor and services has gone up significantly in the past two years.”
Lyman told the Times that the IRC currently has six first-floor retail vacancies in the BID, not including the old Masonic Temple on 117 North Cayuga Street which has long remained vacant. Lyman also said that the IRC has two vacant retail spaces in Collegetown.
When it comes to vacancies in the office sector, Lyman said that “you only need to look at NYC vacancy rates to understand there has been a fundamental shift in…how office space is being utilized.” He continued by saying that, “so many people now operate over Zoom that they feel the need for in-person meetings may not offset the higher costs related to designated office space.”
Ferguson has said that office vacancy rates have decreased since last year because there has been a conversion of some office space to residential and retail space. According to Ferguson, “the former Gateway Plaza building was an office building that is now being converted into residential,” and the property at 121 North Cayuga Street is being converted from office to retail space by Urban Core LLC with funding from the Restore New York grant program.
Ferguson also said that the Harold Square building and the Bank Tower building which came on the market during the pandemic have struggled to fill office space, but that “They're seriously ramping up their efforts to try to get more people to reach out and market their property.” The Bank Tower building is owned by the IRC and has office space available on the upper floors, according to Lyman.
Ferguson continued saying, “We have wonderful spaces of all types in the center of our community with amenities all around. So it's a good opportunity for people who are looking to try something different, who want to break into our community, or who want a place to do their work that's right in the heart of the community that's got all these assets all around them.” He added, “that’s the kind of rationale for why I think over time downtown office space will continue to be valuable and will fill back up like it was in the past.”
