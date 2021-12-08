Tompkins County hosted a public forum talking about mental health within the Reimagining Public Safety movement. Michael Stitley, director of the county’s Department of Emergency Response, Derek Osborne, Tompkins County Sheriff, John Joly, acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department, and Harmony Ayers-Friedlander, the deputy commissioner of mental health for the county, shed some light on the way mental health crises are handled by each individual agency and the ways they work together.
Stitley explained that when someone calls 911, the dispatcher who answers has a dual responsibility of speaking with the caller and dispatching the necessary resources for the call. There are 911 software tools to help assess and triage the call, and if it’s a medical call there are specific questions to ask to ensure an appropriate response. A second dispatcher will monitor that call through the end until emergency units clear.
Osborne said because so many things fall to law enforcement as one of very few 24/7 agencies, they handle everything from parking issues to noise complaints to mental health calls. Joly echoed that and said when the Ithaca Police Department is dispatched to a mental health call, two officers respond to assess the situation, try and build rapport with the individual in distress and determine what additional resources would be appropriate in the situation.
He said sometimes they’ll respond to calls that are reported as domestic disputes or burglary but there ends up being a mental health component. In those cases the response is the same — build rapport and deescalate the situation. In mental health cases, Joly said they’ll often bring the person to Cayuga Medical Center using a mental hygiene law that allows police to take into custody someone with mental health issues.
Ayers-Friedlander said there is a mobile crisis team that was started in 2018 and is composed of about 15 members of the Tompkins County Mental Health agency. It provides on-call coverage in the evenings, nights, weekends and holidays. Members receive specialized training and meet on a weekly basis. There are two people on call, one who is clinically trained and a secondary person who provides clinical support.
One woman from the public said she had a mental crisis during the first year of the mobile crisis team. She said she was having a panic attack and felt like she was dying so she called 911 and asked for the mobile crisis team.
“When two officers came to my door, I was confused,” she said. “They said they didn't know who the mobile crisis team was.”
She said that the officers were very kind and professional, but could not provide the help she needed.
“Is there quality assurance being tested throughout the system?” she asked. “Are we identifying how many people are calling with mental health concerns and being connected with the mobile crisis team? How are we tracking this throughout the larger system?
Osborne expressed his regret for the situation she was put in and said there was truth to what she was saying.
“When I took office three years ago, before Harmony was here, there was a time I found out about the mobile crisis team and learned that members of my agency didn’t know about it,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Department and Mental Health did begin meeting and have formed a relationship since then, Osborne said.
Ayers-Friedlander said she hopes that this process will work on addressing situations like that.
“I think law enforcement does a really good job responding, but having someone with that clinical background can make a difference,” she said. “I would hope today it would be different.”
The experts also shared their perspectives on what changes could be made to improve the overall response to mental health crises.
Joly said one of the issues Ithaca Police runs into when assisting someone with a mental health crisis is the lack of treatment facilities.
“If we come across someone in crisis and bring them to the hospital, they go in through the emergency room generally, so we’ve had times when officers have to wait for a room to be available,” he said. “Cayuga Medical Center has very limited availability, and we’ll find we’ll bring people up there, they’re familiar with the system and they get themselves right back out. Then the Sheriff’s Office is dealing with them in the next hour. It’s a revolving door.”
He said only having law enforcement and the emergency room as response agencies isn’t enough, and said it would be helpful having trained counselors or mental health professionals with a high degree of training to respond alongside law enforcement.
“We could deal with the criminal aspect if there was one, and then law enforcement could leave and there’d be a continuation of care throughout,” he said.
Osborne agreed, and said he’s a proponent of a co-response model.
“I would like to see law enforcement partner with mental health professionals better,” he said. “Whether that means maybe being in the same vehicle or having someone from mental health come to a shift briefing and partner with a deputy and go to shifts together. Law enforcement can protect the scene if they need to, but we also have the mental health professional to respond too. At the end of the day we want to do everything as best as we can.”
Stitley said he’d also like to see a 24-hour mental health service and shared response. He said he’d also like to see enhanced training for 911 operators who assess these calls to ensure they’re dispatching the best response.
Someone also asked if there was a way to ensure these mental health calls were being treated appropriately by responding law enforcement agencies. Osborne said it’s important to shape culture by making expectations clear through internal policies.
“It provides a mechanism to provide accountability when something goes wrong,” he said. “So hiring practices to hire the best people possible, policy making internally, and accountability. I found that has been very successful for me in the Sheriff’s Office.”
Joly echoed that and said people are always welcome to make complaints on the Ithaca Police Department’s website and that any and all complaints are investigated thoroughly.
