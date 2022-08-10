In the wake of nationwide outrage at the murder of George Floyd — which sparked conversations about systemic racism and the impact the police have on minoritized communities — the City of Ithaca began reimagining public safety and are now in the process of choosing a new police chief that will follow through on those goals.
After former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order 203, the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, former Mayor Svante Myrick introduced the idea of reimagining public safety in a GQ article published in February 2021. In the article, Myrick announced a proposal to create a Department of Solutions and Public Safety staffed with civilian responders to work alongside the Ithaca Police Department.
The Common Council voted eight to two July 6, in favor of accepting the Reimagining Public Safety Working Groups plan and implementing portions of it while continuing to seek out public input and further review the process. As a result of approving the resolution, a civilian leadership position will be established with authority designated by the mayor to oversee the city’s new public safety response systems.
This civilian leader will have the title of Commissioner of Community Safety and have authority over the Department of Community Safety and its team of civilian first responders. The commissioner and the chief of police will work together to transition to this reimagined version of public safety and change the culture of the Ithaca Police Department. However, it is uncertain who will fill these positions.
Over the last number of years, the City of Ithaca has seen an intense turnover rate amongst their police chiefs. Throughout Myrick's decade-long run as the mayor of Ithaca, the police department went through four different police chiefs. Acting Chief John Joly has served in the Ithaca Police Department for over 15 years and has been the chief of police for about one year and four months. In addition, former Chief Dennis R. Nayor served for just over one and a half years.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the average tenure for a police chief ranges from two to three years. The City of Ithaca has not retained a chief of police for longer than two years since John Barber served in the position from June 2013 to December 2017.
Joly could not be reached to comment and it remains unclear if he is still being considered by the police chief search committee. However, he has previously expressed concern about the lack of clarity surrounding the reimagining public safety process.
Ithaca is an economically and socially diverse city that has made efforts to change the culture of the police force over the years by bringing in chiefs from outside. For example, Nayor was the Director of Research, Development, and Training for the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police prior to serving as chief of police in Ithaca. He also served for over 21 years with the City of Oneonta Police Department.
Nayor came to the job focused on promoting the six pillars of professional 21st century policing by training officers to focus on crime prevention through building trust and legitimacy with the community. During his time as chief of police, he led the department through months of civil unrest sparked by the murder of George Floyd, police reforms in accordance with New York State Executive Order 203, the pandemic, and numerous high-profile incidents including the department’s first use of pepper spray in recent memory.
These were some of the most difficult periods for the Ithaca Police Department in recent history and may have contributed to Nayor’s retirement in April 2021. However, before stepping down from his position, Nayor said that he wanted to be involved with the Reimagining Public Safety Collaborative effort that is continuing at the city and county levels.
Myrick has urged that flexibility to properly carry out the Reimagining Public Safety reforms should be an important factor in the decision of who would be the next chief of police in Ithaca.
According to Acting Mayor Laura Lewis, the search committee responsible for finding a new police chief consists of “three members that are determined by Common Council, three members of the community police board, a content specific professional, and a representative from the Diversity Advisory Council.” Lewis told the Ithaca Times that the search committee was going to be meeting shortly.
“The way it's worked in the past is that we set up a committee with three members of the Common Council, three members of the public, and one outside expert,” Myrick said.“The search committee [would] interview a bunch of folks and then make a recommendation to the mayor and the mayor [would] ultimately make the hire.”
Alderperson Phoebe Brown, who represents Ithaca’s 2nd Ward on the Common Council, said that the city already “started the process of interviewing for the chief of police,” but that she had no knowledge about who exactly was being interviewed for the position.
According to Brown, the City of Ithaca needs a police chief who is “very knowledgeable about diverse communities: someone who's been on the ground and is really familiar with grassroots organizing. Someone who understands what this climate of policing has been throughout the country and will now prioritize the necessity of making sure that we are acknowledging the concerns of Black and Brown communities and LGBTQ communities. Someone who has been a champion of the people.”
Myrick said that he would like to see the city hire a police chief with a “demonstrated commitment to the kinds of policing that keeps the community safe by making every person in the community feel like the police department's on their side.”
He said that the search committee should look for candidates that have “a strong and demonstrated ability to work with minoritized communities and let them know that our public safety system works for them too.”
Alderperson Cynthia Brock, who represents Ithaca’s 1st Ward on the Common Council, said that qualified applicants will be pre-screened by the Human Resources Department to “winnow down the responses to those who actually meet all the qualifications that are put forward in the advertisement.”
"The interview team will look through the applications and choose the top applicants that they then choose to interview,” she continued. “And they will go through the interview process and then make recommendations to the acting mayor.”
Brock has voted against the Reimaging Public Safety plan citing concerns that the working group tasked with creating the plan has been influenced by funding from outside sources. However, she said she “firmly believes that there are changes to be made in policing in Ithaca and that we must move forward in implementing those changes.”
“I believe that the outcome of what the city implements will be something that the community will agree is necessary and will support,” Brock said. “I'm not aware of anything that [the police] are doing to stop the reimagining plan. I find it very important to mention that the Ithaca PBA [Police Benevolent Association] has said very clearly that they see that the changes can and should be made and they want to be a partner in this process.”
According to Brock, most law enforcement officers agree that not everything requires a criminal or police response.
“When you have individuals who are struggling with mental health issues, when you have individuals who are struggling with addiction issues, with the burden of the economic crisis—these situations require a response by the community that will support the individual in need,” Brock said.
Brock said that this will require the city to partner with the county and have more appropriate responses in terms of staffing for mental health and addiction.
“I think IPD [Ithaca Police Department] and the PBA recognizes that there's a lot we can do together. They want to have a relationship with a community where the community trusts and supports them and they can meet the community's needs,” Brock said.
Myrick has said that the response from police has been a “mixed bag.”
“They say they want to do better. They say they want to earn the trust of the community, and particularly the Black community,” Myrick said. “Their police union and union lawyers, on the other hand, fought hard against the plan. So, we'll see. It’s hard to say.”
In most police departments, the center of power resides with the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) or Police Union. The purpose of a police union is to engage in political advocacy around "law and order," crime legislation and legal protections for individual officers. As a result, police unions across the country have come out against efforts to reform the police—and Ithaca is no exception.
Despite some rhetorical support on behalf of the police by council members, the police reaction to the reimagining plan has been mostly negative. Joly has expressed frustration over the process and the PBA has subjected it to heavy criticism.
The Ithaca PBA posted on Facebook July 21 saying, “The damage done by the biased anti-worker and anti-police ‘reimagining’ initiative is extensive and will take years to repair.”
The PBA failed to respond to requests to comment and further explain their perspective but judging by the language used in the Facebook post, the PBA opposes efforts to reimagine public safety.
It’s not clear how much influence the Ithaca PBA has over the police chief search committee and the public is in the dark about who is being considered for the position. However, if the PBA does have influence over the hiring process, it will likely prioritize candidates that stand in opposition to efforts to reimagine public safety.
Revolving Door?
Ithaca has had 23 acting or sworn police chiefs in 134 years. That averages out to a term of about six years, which is quite impressive if you just compare it to the typical tenure of two to three years for a police chief. However, included in these numbers is the extraordinary 34 year run in office of William Marshall from 1916 to 1950, and the split terms of both Walter Pagliaro and Lauren E. Signer, who served as acting chiefs before the hiring of sworn chiefs, and then became sworn chiefs after the abbreviated tenures of the two sworn chiefs—Brian T. Page and Victor Loo—who preceded them.
