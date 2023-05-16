The debate and discussion over constructing a Tompkins County Center of Government building has officially stretched into its fourth year with lingering questions about historical houses, costs, and which project should take priority.
“A decision is not imminent here.”
If you have been following along with the discussions about the county constructing a Center of Government building, Legislator Mike Lane doesn’t think it’s a decision that will be made soon.
Discussions have been ongoing for about 15 years, becoming more serious in 2019 when Tompkins County purchased property on the 400 block of N Tioga Street and on Sears Street. Since then, more property has been bought, some has been sold, and the Legislature is seemingly not much closer to making a final decision.
Why a Center of Government building?
A combination of factors and reasons led to the county’s decision to discuss constructing a Center of Government building. One obvious reason is that currently there is not centralized space for the public to receive services. There are spaces in different buildings throughout the city, which has created unequal workspaces for employees. Additionally, some legislators believe it’s not an efficient way to operate.
“We have employees scattered in various places downtown where we pay rent,” Legislator Deborah Dawson said. “If we could consolidate everyone in one place it would be more efficient and more economical.”
Another driving factor is the fact that the county needs to find new space for the county clerk’s office and the district attorney’s office. According to County Administrator Lisa Holmes, the county has a statutory responsibility to provide adequate space for court operations. In 2019 the state authorized a third county court judge for Tompkins County, beginning in 2020. Because of that, the state has requested more space at the courthouse.
“They’d like it as soon as possible,” Holmes said. “They’ve been very good partners with the county and understanding we’ve been planning to move those offices out.”
Dawson cites this issue as one of the most urgent.
“The fact remains that there are some fairly pressing needs to move forward, not the least of which is the court system,” she said. “They’re going to lose patience with us. We’ve been promising progress for more than three years to vacate those spaces in the courthouse.”
Some legislators have also pointed to constructing a Center of Government as an opportunity to work toward the county’s sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions goals. The plan would be to use geothermal heating, which uses significantly less energy than other types of systems. Additionally, some of the buildings the county currently occupies uses natural gas, so this would provide a way to reduce that usage as well.
Where would they build it?
There are two main options for the location of the Center of Government at this point, though it does seem to be leaning one way.
The first option is the property the county purchased back in 2019. This included 408 N. Tioga St., 412-415 N. Tioga Street and 117 and 119 Sears Street. This was purchased with the Center of Government in mind, as it was the same year the state notified the county they would need more space in the courthouse.
Progress continued into 2020 when the Legislature approved the initial Capital Plan expenditures for building and design costs. The Downtown Facilities Committee was leading the charge at the time and met to discuss different ideas and scenarios for the 400 block site. However, plans were soon disrupted with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021 the committee picked back up and contributed to the conversation about purchasing property on the 300 block of N Tioga Street. Two resolutions were made that year — to purchase 300 and 308 N Tioga St., and to sell the Sears Street parcel to Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services. The 2022 Capital Plan was updated to include building and design costs, with the assumption the design would be completed in 2022.
In 2022, the county worked with HOLT Architects to update a departmental space study that had been completed in 2019. That same year, there was a resolution passed to deconstruct 412-414 N. Tioga St. (Deconstruction differs from demolition in the sense that anything still usable will be saved first and reused.) Deconstruction of 412-414 N. Tioga St. is currently awaiting contractor availability.
The other part of that parcel, 408 N Tioga St., has proved to be a bit of a problem for the county. Referred to as the “Red House,” the building is 3,841 square feet and located within the Dewitt Park Historic District. The house was built in 1870 and the county estimates it would need $1.9-$2.25 million to rehabilitate it into a usable building.
Aside from rehabilitating the building, the county has also considered selling the property or deconstructing it and using the space for a parking lot. There has been a lot of community backlash to deconstruction which has legislators leaning away from that option.
“The community has said they don’t want to see that go down,” Lane said. “It’s a historical house. The problem is it not’s in very good condition. It would be a lot of investment to bring that back up to code.”
Rehabilitation efforts would include making the building accessible for those with disabilities, lead and asbestos abatements, a new fire sprinkler and fire alarm system, mechanical system improvements, structural, foundation and basement improvements, roof replacement, energy efficiency upgrades, electrical, telecommunication and security upgrades, window replacement and the restoration of the exterior.
Aside from the poor optics of deconstructing a historic house, Dawson said she’s doubtful the city would support their efforts. At this point, both Dawson and Lane seem to think trying to sell it is the most likely option.
That’s not to say, however, that a parking lot isn’t needed in the area.
Dawson noted that the cost of living in Tompkins County, and even more so the City of Ithaca, is high, forcing many employees to choose to live elsewhere.
“A third of our county employees commute in from outside the county,” she said. “And many, many live in the outer edges of the county, and we don’t have a transit system that services the rural parts of the county in any substantial way.”
This high level of commuting means there’s a need for parking — something downtown Ithaca is lacking. There’s a fee for much of the street parking and all garage parking during the week. In addition to affecting county employees, this also impacts members of the public seeking county services.
“There are good reasons to argue that the parking situation in the city has an impact on the accessibility,” Dawson said. “That’s undeniable.”
However, despite some suggestions that Dawson called “not unreasonable” to build the Center of Government in the outskirts of the county, she does think downtown Ithaca is the right choice.
“A prior Legislature made the decision that we’re going to invest in this property because we thought this is where the center of government ought to go,” she said.
Other issues
Two other issues have also been weighing on legislators’ minds. The first is, of course, the cost. The second issue is the Tompkins County Public Safety Building, which houses the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the County Jail.
Not enough progress has been made to have any type of precise cost estimate. The Legislature will have to agree on which sites they’re going to use first and what they will do with the buildings already there.
Lane, however, estimates that depending on the size the project could cost $20-$40 million.
“[A Center of Government] would have some advantages, but we have to think about our taxpayers and what they can afford.”
The Center of Government Capital Plan project was initially approved in 2020 for $22 million. It was updated in 2022 and approved at $30.6 million.
Dawson noted that the longer they put off the decision, the more it will cost.
“The cost of construction keeps going up and up and up,” she said
She also noted the cost of maintaining the buildings that they own, including the properties on the 300 and 400 blocks of N Tioga Street.
“Doing nothing is costing us money,” Dawson said.
There’s also the discussion around rent. While the county does own the majority of the buildings it occupies, there are some it rents. According to Holmes, the county will spend $188,700 in rent this year.
Lane doesn’t consider that a major factor, however.
“My personal opinion is the county should own all their buildings,” he said. “But you look at the Department of Motor Vehicles where there’s a big parking lot and see if it would make any sense to move those offices into a Center of Government that is located downtown. It wouldn’t make sense, so we’re going to have to continue to lease space.”
The other, and not entirely unrelated problem, is the Public Safety Building.
“The big gorilla in the room is that we need to build something to improve our Public Safety Building,” Lane said. “It’s not in good shape and not great functionally.”
He said that jails are expensive to build, so over the years they have put off doing much work aside from necessities like fixing the air conditioner and other smaller modifications. It’s gotten to the point, however, that some legislators think it’s in need of an urgent fix.
“We know we don’t have the space to do the programming we’d like for the inmates,” he said. “We need more room, and we’ve also been looking at the functionality — it’s currently set up in the older cell block systems instead of pod systems.”
A working group was created in February to figure out to the needs of the Public Safety Building, and they currently have three more meetings scheduled. According to Holmes, the Public Safety Building is not currently in the county’s Capital Plan, but there are discussions underway about looking at that cost. The general agreement, however, is that the county cannot afford both the Center of Government and Public Safety Building at the same time.
Now what?
There are a handful of goals the Legislature is hoping to hit in this process in 2023. A new structural assessment of the Red House is anticipated, along with a cost estimate for improvements at Key Bank, which is the 300 N Tioga St. property. The Key Bank lease expires in August and is possibly a temporary option for the departments that have to vacate the courthouse. (Key Bank is currently constructing a new branch on Meadow Street near Wegmans.)
A resolution to deconstruct 308 N Tioga St. is also expected this year, which is home to law offices. The lease at this building expires in February 2024.
The Facilities and Infrastructure Committee met at the end of April to discuss next steps, but didn’t seem any closer to coming to a conclusion. Holmes said at the May 11 meeting county staff will present an overall plan for the decision making and options available. The resolution for the deconstruction of 308 N Tioga St. is also on the agenda.
If you’re keeping track, the overall to-do list looks something like this:
Deconstruct 308 N Tioga St.
Figure out next steps with the 300 N Tioga St. site
Figure out what to do with the deconstructed 308 N Tioga St. site
Decide whether to deconstruct and maintain 412-414 N Tioga St., or deconstruct and sell
Decide whether to sell the Red House or rehabilitate and use the Red House
While some legislators feel the discussion has gone on for long enough and are ready to move forward, others want more information.
“[Legislature] has 14 different people with 14 different sets of priorities,” Dawson said.
(1) comment
Think outside the box. A building right next to the correctional facility would reduce prisoner travel to court to nil, and give maximum parking to all county employees. If the County vigorously looked at every activity and public interaction with a look to reduce, streamline, eliminate or allow completion online, the public need to go to this building would be reduced, along with associated costs. You have a near empty mall in Lansing. Abundant parking. Another Option. Center Ithaca offers few benefits.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.