ITHACA, NY -- In the summer of 2018, the Ithaca bus depot — located at 710 W. State St. — stopped operation.
Tompkins Trust Company bought the West State Street lot in the 1990s and began leasing it as a bus station. For years, David and Brenda Wallace employed the station, handling freight and managing ticket sales. When the Wallaces decided they were ready to retire in July 2018, the bank made the executive decision to close the station. The Ithaca area hasn’t had a designated bus depot since.
Intercity bus traffic has been notorious in Ithaca due to the gorges, waterfalls and colleges that populate the area. People travel from all over the country to visit and tourism fuels the city’s economy. The concept of a centralized intercity bus depot has been in circulation for some time, but its early plans were interrupted by the pandemic.
In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, bus transportation in Ithaca dramatically decreased. When restrictions started lifting, people continued feeling wary about public transportation and stopped traveling by bus. It wasn’t until the end of 2021 when bus traffic started reaching pre-pandemic levels.
According to Gary Ferguson, the executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, more than 25 intercity buses pass through Ithaca every day.
“It’s delightful to watch people grow confident in bus travel again,” Ferguson said. “Before the pandemic, we were trying to push the prospect of an intercity bus depot forward, but that got tabled when the world shut down. Watching buses crowd our city once more gives us hope that we can get these plans on their feet. It’s just a matter of getting the ball rolling.”
The planning process for a project this size is not an easy ordeal. Ferguson mentioned that the first step involves figuring out what the project entails.
“We’ve been doing a lot of research into similar projects around the region,” Ferguson said. “The Greater Binghamton Transportation Center has been a great model for us to determine how these large bus depots operate. We also need to decide what kinds of amenities are important to us and our community. Do we need enclosed waiting areas? Restrooms? What will ticketing look like? There’s a lot to consider.”
Tom Knipe, deputy director of economic development at the City of Ithaca, included an important element of the planning process that often gets overlooked: analyzing trends of the future, as opposed to those of the past.
“Something else we need to consider is that the industry’s changing,” Knipe said. “We need to understand and implement a plan that will serve us well in the future. Paper tickets are no longer standard. Whether we like it or not, we live in a digital age. We also need to take into account the phenomenon of on-demand scheduling. People find it convenient when they can schedule their own trips, as opposed to abiding by a fixed schedule. We need to be flexible.”
Knipe also mentioned the importance of studying how people use transit in the city before any plans are confirmed. Understanding the transport trends of residents and tourists alike will help the city gauge what their travel needs are.
Once the city has a firm grasp on the logistics of the project, they’ll be able to move forward with development. Knipe spoke to some of the challenges they might face when reaching this step.
“We’re still very early on in the process, but I can think of a few issues that may arise,” Knipe said. “The first challenge is understanding what the need is. This assessment period will likely take some time, as is typical when studying trends. The second challenge involves determining a location. If we decide to place the depot downtown, which would be ideal, we’d be fairly limited in the locations we could use. And the third challenge would be developing a design. We’d have to make sure it encompassed all our needs and fit our budget.”
When the original bus station closed in 2018, the city came up with a temporary solution for managing bus traffic. Intercity buses were instructed to pick-up and drop-off at the Greene Street station, alongside the TCAT. This was never envisioned to last long-term, but the pandemic prolonged this plan.
With bus traffic reaching pre-pandemic levels, the tabled bus depot conversation has reignited within City of Ithaca and Downtown Ithaca Alliance meetings.
“Whether you’re a student, a resident, or a passerby, intercity buses are crucial,” Ferguson said. “They’re affordable and convenient. What could be better? The fact of the matter is, public transportation is how people move around, particularly in cities. Bus travel is the number one way people enter Ithaca, other than driving themselves here. We need to be strategic in our planning.”
Choosing an opportune spot for the bus depot is an important question at hand.
“Ideally, we’d build our depot downtown,” Ferguson said. “From a business perspective, a centrally located depot would have spin-off economic development. Visitors come to the urban core to explore what Ithaca has to offer. Building the station downtown also drops visitors directly into the route of the TCAT. With more people using public transportation to get around, we’ll naturally decrease our carbon footprint. It’s a strong initiative all-around.”
Knipe added his own notes about location, mentioning how dropping residents into the heart of the community gives them access to dining, lodging, the Commons and more with just one stop.
Erin Cuddihy, the City of Ithaca’s transportation engineer, mentioned that potential locations are being discussed, but these plans aren’t finalized or ready to be shared with the public. However, these conversations are happening and there’s active progress being made on this project.
In order for the bus depot plans to come to fruition, the city needs to develop a strong team.
“A project such as this wouldn’t stand a chance without devoted partnerships,” Knipe said. “The conversation has already reached the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the City of Ithaca and local transportation providers. Economic development committees in Ithaca and surrounding areas will be key players. We also need county transportation partners and the TCAT on our side. Oh, and Ithaca tourism partners. We’ll need all the help we can get.”
Funding this project is another process that will take strategic planning and teamwork.
“Before we can begin to fund this depot, we need to have a sense of the design and the general scope of the project,” Knipe said. “From there, we ask the question of how to develop our design. We’d start by running a feasibility analysis, a process that always goes smoother when there are consultants involved. When these questions are answered, we can begin approaching local governments and other sponsorships for early funding efforts. Then, as implementation begins, we can start applying for capital grants. But again, we won’t discuss funding in detail until the project’s underway.”
Having an intercity bus station downtown would present the city with many new opportunities. Ithaca would see economic growth and downtown traffic would be heavily regulated. These are all hopeful claims, but the pressing question is, what is the scope? How long will a project like this take to complete?
“Once we really get this project off the table, I imagine it’ll be solved within five years,” Ferguson said. “Implementation would likely happen in two parts. The first part involves gathering resources and building the facility. This wouldn’t take more than a year. The second part includes monitoring, maintaining, and fine tuning the plan in place. This would take a few years, as we’d continue to gauge the needs of the community. At the end of the process, we’d have a fully operating bus depot.”
But, as Ferguson also points out, there’s a problem to solve in the meantime.
“While we’re developing and building this new bus depot, we need to put an interim plan in place,” Ferguson said. “Intercity buses are still trafficking our city and we need a way to regulate them. This is something we’ll have to effectively implement before we give the project a green light. What is this plan? I don’t know. But we’ll have one.”
It has been four years since the Ithaca area has serviced an intercity bus station. The time is now to plan, develop, build, and implement a working depot for the community, and the city knows it. According to Ferguson and Knipe, the good news is, pushing the conversation forward is high on their priority list.
“At the end of the day, we need to do better for the community when it comes to accessible transportation,” Knipe said. “The community’s been waiting on the city to regulate intercity bus traffic since 2018, and we’ve been forgiven in the wake of the pandemic. But there’s no better time than now to start diving into this project and giving it something to stand on. It’s not just for the community either. It’s for bus riders, downtown stakeholders, students and visitors. This project has great potential and I surely hope we can give it a future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.