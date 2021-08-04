ITHACA, NY -- Ever since Lime Bikes left Tompkins County in March 2020, Bike Walk Tompkins has been actively working with the City of Ithaca to bring a micro-mobility program back to the area. The organization, part of the Center for Community Transportation, has been engaged in ongoing conversations with Common Council, city staff and other stakeholders about a new program, which they hope to implement by 2022.
Micro-mobility describes transportation meant for individual use over short distances provided by lightweight vehicles such as bicycles and scooters, designed to increase access to public transportation and replace cars for short trips.
On Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m, Bike Walk Tompkins will deliver a special presentation — “Bike share Update and Potential Service” — to Common Council. The presentation will share the success of the previous bike share and outline options to restart a micro-mobility program in Tompkins County.
Introduced in 2018, Lime Bikes was the first micro-mobility program to arrive in Ithaca. Bike Walk Tompkins facilitated the arrival of this dock-free bike-share service operated by the company Lime. The San Francisco-based company placed 200-300 Lime bikes on the streets throughout the county. In addition to managing the arrival of the bikes, Lime took care of maintenance and distribution, making the ride share a virtually cost-free endeavor for the city.
The motorized bikes were widely-used among many community members. According to survey data compiled by Bike Walk Tompkins, there were approximately 100,300 trips taken on Lime bikes in 2019 by community members of all different demographics, which vastly surpassed ridership projections. Riders who used the bikes most frequently tended to be people of color, students, and people from lower-income households.
“Folks really enjoyed and responded well to Lime Bikes when they were here, and there was really broad use of them,” Gary Ferguson, executive director of Downtown Ithaca Alliance said. “Certainly people with limited incomes found them to be an extremely useful way to get around the community. They were used by young people, visitors, people who were downtown and just wanted to get somewhere, really anyone.”
Despite its popularity, Lime decided to pull its bikes from the streets of Tompkins County in March of 2020 in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The company made the same decision elsewhere, pausing its bike sharing operations in 24 countries. Although it was assumed that the bikes would return to the streets after the worst of the outbreak, the company permanently removed Lime Bikes from Ithaca in June of that year. The removal of the bikes was part of a broader company decision to withdraw the bikes from unprofitable areas.
Although the Lime Bike program had its merits, many residents had voiced their concerns about and discontent with the bike share service, mostly due to riders irresponsibly leaving the bikes in walkways and increasing sidewalk traffic. The irresponsible use of the bikes even proved hazardous in September 2019, when four unidentified individuals set fire to the rental bikes in the early hours of the morning.
However, according to Ferguson, these disruptive incidents were rare, and the community’s reception to the bike program was overwhelmingly warm. Ever since the removal of Lime Bikes from the county, demand for a bike share program remains high as a way to decrease car usage, decrease gas expenditures, and generally increase mobility.
“I think that there was a real demand here in our community for that type of mobility, and it’s a really important one to help a lot of different people be able to get around,'' Ferguson said. “I think the minute Lime Bikes left, there was an effort made to try to figure out how to get them back.”
Ducson Nguyen, Common Council member and the City's Transportation Committee liaison, considers micro-mobility a missing piece in the county’s set of transportation options.
“The data shows that at around 1 or 2 a.m, there's a flood of rides from downtown,” Nyguen said. “That could be service workers, for example, so it fills this niche that nobody or nothing else really fills to go a couple of miles, where a walk might be burdensome but also might be too short for a car ride or Uber ride.”
Beyond the benefit of increasing individual mobility, chair of Downtown Ithaca Alliance transportation committee Fred Schoeps said that a micro-mobility program can be an important economic driver for the city, especially as it would help fuel the downtown night economy.
“We have a night economy that a lot of people aren't even aware of, and that economy is driven by folks who will come down to listen to music on the Commons, spend time with friends, go to a show, get a bite to eat or have a drink, and so on,” he said. “And that economy is a significant economy.”
In an effort to fill this demand, Bike Walk Tompkins has reignited the push for a micro mobility program in Tompkins County. The organization and the city have identified two main avenues under which to potentially introduce and manage a new program: either partner with a private company (as done with Lime) or build a locally run and managed system.
The ultimate decision rests with the city. Lacking superfluous funds due to the financial strain of the pandemic, Nyguen indicated that a major consideration for the ultimate choice would be the amount of monetary investment required.
“Some vendors require the city to make a big investment, and coming out of this pandemic, we’re not really in a position to do that,” Ngyuen. “So, if we can get someone who can make a profit or breakeven on their own— without [a city investment], that would be huge.”
Margaret Johnson, director of Bike Walk Tompkins, said that regardless of which avenue they choose to implement a micro-mobility program in the county, Bike Walk Tompkins is looking to replicate the successful aspects of the previous one.
“Whether it's something that is funded locally that the CCT manages or whether we take advantage of the opportunity to bring in a provider that would just bring it to us, we're looking to repeat the successes we had [with Lime],” Johnson said. “We made sure people with low income had ways to get access to bikes, ways to pay without a smartphone, and we really made sure they were available to a wide range of communities within the area.”
Advocates working on bringing a micro-mobility program to the city are using the experience with Lime to prevent, or at least limit, the repeat of the past nuisances.
“It was annoying to have the bikes parked in the middle of sidewalks and things like that, but one great thing about the vendors that we've been looking at is they have things in place like photographing parking before allowing the rider to stop the charge to end the ride,” Nyguen said. “So, technology is providing ways to mitigate those complaints that people had.”
Nevertheless, the generally successful Lime Bikes experience — and lessons learned from it — have not quelled all apprehension about the reintroduction of a micro-mobility program, especially as other vehicles like scooters have been introduced into the equation. Nyguen said that micro-mobility programs that only provide bikes are not very profitable, so “we can expect that scooters and mopeds will be a part of the mix.”
Just like with Lime Bikes, community concerns have centered on safety issues. Many stakeholders worry about the complications potholes, winter weather, and the hilly topography of the area present. Scooters, specifically, also come with more operational issues than bikes. According to Nyguen, although they may garner more ridership, they tend to break more often than bikes, which necessitates more investment in ongoing maintenance and repair.
Although Ithaca is a relatively bike friendly city — the League of American Bicyclists recognized the city with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community award in 2016 — Schoeps said that the city needs to upgrade its biking infrastructure to enhance safety for bicyclists and other micro-mobility users.
“Being able to have a bike-friendly trip is the missing piece,” he said. “We have to make sure the infrastructure is upgraded if we really want to start making biking a main mode of transportation. We need to make our streets truly bike friendly, safe and convenient.”
The lack of bike-friendly infrastructure contributed to a major issue associated with Lime Bikes: people riding the bikes on the sidewalks. Hector Chang, active transportation coordinator for Bike Walk Tompkins, said that even though the bikes belong on the road, people would opt to ride on sidewalks because they didn’t feel safe enough next to cars.
Bike Walk Tompkins is actively working with the city to promote and create more bike-friendly infrastructure. According to Chang, the city will soon put together a transportation plan, and Bike Walk Tompkins has been active in these conversations to try to improve micro-mobility infrastructure. The organization hopes that the formal plan will incorporate many recommendations in its Bicycling for Everyone Action Plan, a comprehensive proposal to make bicycling more accessible and safe for members of the community.
Some recommendations in the action plan include the expansion of bike lanes, the creation of protected bike lanes, and the introduction of traffic calming devices. Informed by the Lime Bikes data, a key component of the plan is the “Better Bike Network,” which seeks to improve the conditions of a strategically chosen set of routes which “take people where they actually want to go” by bike.
“We saw that a lot of people were riding to the grocery store or going to the West End, where there's a lot of restaurants and bars,” Chang said. “There was a lot of ridership downtown with shops, libraries, bus stops, and parks as well, so making those connections between all these neighborhoods within Ithaca on very on a few selected routes that are safe and comfortable — not just for like hardened cyclists but for like grandmas, children, teenagers, really everyone — is a really important part of bicycling for everyone.”
Even though Bike Walk Tompkins recognizes the need for better micro-mobility infrastructure, the organization is confident that a successful reintroduction of a micro-mobility program is not only possible, but likely. One in four people in the community used a Lime Bike at least once when they filled the streets of the city, so there is already a sizable population of potential riders. Bike Walk Tompkins expects this population of users to only grow with safety improvements.
“A quarter of the people in our community are already ready to start bicycling when a bike share comes back, and we hope to grow that as more infrastructure gets placed,” Chang said. “The infrastructure is going to get even more people to be able to use and feel comfortable with a bike share.”
To implement Lime Bikes in 2018, the mayor and city hall simply signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lime, which let them place its bikes on the city’s streets. Ngyuen said that the exclusion of Common Council from the decision stirred a “bit of controversy,” so Common Council will play a central role in the approval of any new micro mobility program. There will also be periods for public comment because the lack of public input in and knowledge about the Lime Bikes decision was also a major complaint.
“These bikes just appeared, and they were very new and strange,” Chang said. “And it was not one or two, but it was 200 or 300 at once, which was probably a bit of a shell shock for some folks who weren't expecting it.”
Tompkins County is not alone in its pursuit of a micro-mobility program. Officials in Elmira, New York and State College, Pennsylvania have opened dialogue about implementing a bike share in their respective cities. After Gotcha bikes left Syracuse this winter due to the financial strain of the pandemic, the city recently approved the arrival of 200 electric bikes operated by VeoRide. The city anticipates the arrival of scooters to the streets of Syracuse following the placement of the bikes.
Other cities similar to Ithaca have already introduced two-wheeled transportation options to its streets using multiple different approaches. In Buffalo, New York, Reddy Bikeshare has been run by a non-profit organization since 2016. Burlington, Vermont offers bikes through Greenride Bikeshare, which has been operated by a private for-profit company since 2018.
There is a general atmosphere of support for the implementation of a new program in the city of Ithaca — the question that remains is how to best do it. Even with decisions still in the air and details in need of refinement, Bike Walk Tompkins and other advocates are excited about the prospects of a ride share in Ithaca, and they hope to launch one in the spring of 2022 — if not earlier.
The Mobility Accessibility and Transportation Commission has already drafted operational guidelines for a micro mobility program in Tompkins County, and conversations between stakeholders continue in earnest.
“Having a bike share definitely brought a lot of benefits to our community,” Chang said. “I think we can recapture that — recapture the success that we saw and hopefully do it in an even more sustainable way going forward.”
Faith Fisher is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's inaugural summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
(2) comments
Just some thought related to this issue. Firstly, I have no problem with bikes or sharing the STREET with them as a motorist. I own a home and live in the city and have a bike. There are numerous problems with biking in the city. . Firstly, some of the most important streets for cyclists in the city are so poorly maintained that they are just not safe for bikes. I would rather see the city spend my federal, state and city taxes to repair our streets rather than supplement a bike share program that is another money losing "traffic solution" for Ithaca (like T-Cat has been). Lets fix the streets first and then see if bike ridership organically increases. Another problem with bike transportation in the city is that because of the poor condition of many streets many riders use the sidewalks. (BTW please never bring a scooter rental corporation to my city. Just speak to those terrorized pedestrians in cities that have abundant electric scooters.) The narrowness of many city streets is also a problem for cyclists, again often forcing them onto sidewalks. Ironically one of the reasons for such narrow traffic lanes is to provide for parking spaces. If you want to decrease automobile traffic TAKE AWAY PARKING spaces. Now wasn't that simple.
I also have a problem with some of the statements in this article. Firstly, the example of demand for bike sharing demonstrated by the terrific number of rides from downtown between 1:00 and 2:00AM, and the suggestion that these are service workers. Excuse me. I have driven UBER in Ithaca. Those are largely, vastly, almost completely, intoxicated bar patrons who are in no condition or often clothing to ride a bike. Secondly the article states that one in four city residents rode a Lime bike at least once, and then extrapolates that into "one quarter of the residents are ready to use a bike share service". That is a real stretch. The Lime bikes were a real novelty and for many of those "users" once was enough, quite enough. Not only do I doubt that one in four residents used a Lime bike I am positive that one quarter of the city will not migrate to bikes as a means of transportation. Lastly, there is the problem of safety. In addition the safety issue of bike riding on pot hole filled, narrow streets and the danger to pedestrians of bikes traveling on and littering sidewalks, you can add that bike shares encourage bike riders to ride without helmets. Not really cool for the coolest little city in the world.
Barham L
I don't miss 'em one bit. I am a strong advocate for bicycling and all human powered modes of transportation to help us enjoy the world around us as we move from point A to Point B... but, and this is an all caps BUT, I am not an advocate for dockless bikes. My primary issue is my concern for user and other traveler safety, and because I believe that this type of use-and-abandon transportation system encourages irresponsibility on the part of both the user and owner. In regard to safety, it has been my observation that dockless bikes are most frequently utilized by "casual" users, who do not wear helmets, and likely have limited "investment" in learning (and following) bicycle safety etiquette. As another reader pointed out, people who are ill prepared (dress, level of intoxication, or who lack bike handling skills) are the most likely users. As to "responsibility", I came of age in the '70's and I worked all summer in order to buy my first ten speed. It was awesome! But I quickly learned that with my new found freedom, came responsibility... I learned to maintain my bicycle, and I learned and followed the rules of the road. These investments have paid off by providing me with a life-long and sustainable transportation option. My fear is that dockless biking systems encourage the "bad egg" irresponsible riders, who inadvertently stoke the critics of biking. And as to the owners of dockless bike programs, most of these owners are non-local, stock market investers with little regard for local concerns or for proper bicycle maintenancenettiquette (it pains me to see their bikes left out in all weather, and be regarded as disposable) . I also would like to point out that these bikes are each rolling/stationary advertisements for a business, given their distinctive colors and signage. No other local business enjoys this level of free advertising, nor storage and display... and lastly, it is my belief that the dockless bikes are an insult to both aesthetics and function (one size does not fit all, and it pains the eye to see these neon, clunky beasts scattered about). If our goals are health and safety and sustainability, then that is not what this industry is offering. There are better ways to achieve these goals for a much wider spectrum of our community and its guests, and at nominal cost to us. For example- Guest houses can maintain a small number of their own bikes to offer their customers, commuters can own and maintain their own bicycles, and casual users can instead simply walk the 1/2 mile (average distance traveled by LimeBike users) on our wonderful sidewalks. And with our encouragement and support, our own local bike shops could provide appropriate equipment and services to those residents and guests wishing to experience both traditional and specialized biking (Ebikes, trikes, and equipment suited for longer road distances, and off road bicycling).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.