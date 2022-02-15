ITHACA, NY -- With the end of the statewide mask mandate last week and the potential end of the mask mandate for schools in the near future, the topic was the center of a discussion at the Ithaca City School District Board of Education meeting on Feb. 8.
Parent Jessa Dauria expressed her frustration with the mask mandate, citing a rise in children’s mental health issues, including rises in suicide attempts and eating disorders.
“That’s in addition to the learning losses kids are experiencing in school,” she said. “They can’t follow what’s happening or they can’t hear […] Teachers say they’re dealing with more behaviors than ever before.”
Dauria said in a world of anti-vax and anti-mask versus pro-vax and pro-mask, she falls in between.
“I’m pro vaccine and anti-mask,” she said. “Vaccines are game changers for people. Some may choose not to get vaccinated, but that doesn’t affect my ability to benefit from a vaccine. The bottom line is our children have borne the heaviest burden […] What about our end game? Are we trying to keep them from getting COVID forever? Or until every child is vaccinated? What’s the off ramp?”
Board members, including student reps, got the chance to respond to Dauria, with many sharing her frustrations but expressing support for masks.
Board member Erin Croyle, who has been outspoken about her support of masks and vaccines as she has an immunocompromised child, said masks protect people who cannot protect themselves.
“I’m sick of wearing a mask, I absolutely am, but if that means it’s saving a life or keeping children safe, I’ll wear one for the rest of my life,” she said. “All of my son’s specialists want him to be masked and say it’s safe to go to school if the people around him are masked.”
Croyle also noted that if the mask mandate for schools is lifted, it might mean some kids are not able to continue attending in-person schooling.
“I hope we can say goodbye to [COVID] soon, but I think masks are a great step for us to have some normalcy,” she said. “Masks allow us to attend events, go to school, go to sports. I think it’s important to think of how much protection these masks provide.”
One of the student representatives on the board shared that his grandparents had moved in with his family last summer and it had given him a new perspective on the importance of COVID prevention.
“If I get COVID, I won’t get horrendously sick and there’s a low chance I’ll die from it. The same is true for my parents. But the same is not true for my grandparents,” he said. “You’re only as healthy as the least healthy person in your household […] I respect what you’re saying and I really do agree with you, but […] if my grandparents die they can’t come back. So we should keep masks because of that.”
Another student representative added that at this point wearing a mask really isn’t bothersome.
“I wish I knew what the bottom half of many of my classmates’ faces looked like, and there’s no doubt that losing that aspect of social learning affects kids, but I don’t think masks are the reason for those [other] issues you mentioned,” he said. “I think there are plenty of other larger systemic issues that are the causes for these emotional pandemics, and that won’t be solved by the removal of masks.”
Board member Moira Lang said that throughout the pandemic the board has been guided by science, and that the most recent science she had read confirmed that masks add a layer of protection.
“If there’s one thing we know about the virus it’s that who will get it and how bad they will get it is wildly unpredictable. It’s wise to continue wearing masks,” Lang said. “I’ve gotten used to it, my 3-year-old grandson has gotten used to it.”
Board President Rob Ainslie said the situation is fluid, adding, “the future here is not going to be decided through science, politics will come into play.”
He said he thinks as the election for governor continues to move forward, the mandate will be lifted for political reasons and the district will have to figure out how to continue from there.
“Some folks will be comfortable and will wear one, and others will not,” he said. “We’re going to have to learn to live with this because it’s not about science anymore.”
One of the student representatives asked if the district would consider instituting its own mandate if the statewide one is lifted, to which Superintendent Luvelle Brown said he wasn’t willing to make a guess.
“We will do what we’ve always done — follow the guidance of the local health department,” Brown said. “We will be leaning on our local health department to make recommendations. They may, and sometimes have been, make different decisions from other health departments. This is not a binary decision and I rarely make hypothetical guesses.”
