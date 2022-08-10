A Stroll Through Prohibition-Era Ithaca
What happened when a city that was called Sodom in the early 1800s went dry? That’s the question The History Center in Tompkins County (110 N. Tioga St.) has decided to ask, and then answer through a Prohibition and Temperance Ithaca Walking Tour.
The Prohibition walking tour explores what happened in Ithaca after passage of the 18th Amendment which stated that “the manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors” was illegal within the U.S., but “intoxicating liquors” was not defined. The Volstead Act was passed shortly after in 1919 to prevent the manufacturing and sale of boozy beverages, which were considered to be any liquid that has more than one half of one percent of alcohol. “There are kombuchas that would have been illegal underneath that guideline,” notes Ben Sandberg, executive director of The History Center.
However, there were three exceptions to this rule. Sacramental wines, such as during church and faith-based services was the first. Medicinal alcohol that was prescribed by a doctor was the second. Fermented fruit juices or other fermented products created in the privacy of one’s home for personal consumption was the third.
The first stop on the tour is what is now the CFCU Community Credit building. This area used to house the first public library in Ithaca, built by Ezra Cornell. In the late 1800s, well before Prohibition, speakers would often come to this library to give lectures the Temperance Movement which advocated abstinence of alcoholic beverages. Dr. Dio Lewis was one of these lecturers. In one of his speeches at the library, he discouraged women from making a women’s movement motivated by temperance. Naturally, the next morning 130 women banded together at the nearby Methodist Church and created the first women’s temperance organization in Ithaca.
Women were often at the forefront of temperance advocation. Through a modern lens, it may seem as if they were simply prudish, but there’s a darker undercurrent for why they wanted to banish booze so badly. It was in part because many wives were being beaten by drunk husbands and many daughters were being abused by drunk fathers. Taking away alcohol, it was thought, would provide an extra line of defense against domestic violence.
The second stop of the tour is just across the street from the CFCU building, what is now the Tioga and Seneca St. Garage. This garage used to be a public drinking fountain. The idea of having the fountain was to provoke people to prefer drinking water as opposed to alcohol. The fountain was also meant for dogs, too. This secondary use may have been inspired by Napoleon, a bulldog who belonged to a Cornell frat and was something of a City mascot in the 1910s, who apparently had a strong penchant for alcohol.
The third stop of the tour is the Hilton Garden Inn. There was once a temperance hotel at this site, a space for transient workers to stay for months to a year as they carried out contractual projects. The hotel provided a living space for workers who preferred to live in substance-free housing. It is said that workers who preferred a more mischievously liquor-laced living situation would wander over to the Rhinehouse on the West Side of Ithaca.
The fourth tour stop is the Dewitt Mall. When it was the Ithaca Academy (prior to it becoming the home of Ithaca High School), it hosted Presbyterian Sunday morning services. These services often had temperance-laced undertones. Given that many transient workers who worked in Ithaca drank as hard as they worked, these workers often sought to drive the ministers of these services out of Ithaca. They succeeded and the building eventually served solely for schooling.
The fifth tour stop is Clinton Hall. It was, among its many incarnations over the years, once a saloon. But the band of 130 women from the Methodist Church persuaded the owner to convert the saloon into a coffee bar. At the time, a cafe au lait cost about a nickel. The coffee bar also expanded to house services for those recovering from alcohol addiction. A number of other saloons in the city were converted into coffee bars at the urging of temperance activists.
The sixth tour stop is Autumn Leaves Used Bookstore, which was once Atwater’s Grocery Store & Bakery. During Prohibition, Atwater’s owners wondered what they could sell in place of alcohol. They ultimately decided to sell Virginia Dare Wine, a fermented grape juice with its alcohol removed. Atwater advertised the wine in newspapers as a limited stock product that customers would love. After an initial launch, the faux wine was never mentioned in the newspapers ever again.
The seventh tour stop, on the other side of the street, is the clothing shop Petrune. This building once housed Brooks Pharmacy, which was one out of over 300 pharmacies in a chain that covered the New York and New England area until it was bought by Rite-Aid Pharmacy in 2007. During Prohibition, this pharmacy was a hotspot for medicinal alcohol. With a doctor’s prescription, someone could come to the pharmacy once every ten days for a pint of what doctors called “spiritus fermenti”: whiskey, bourbon, vodka or another spirit of choice.
The eighth tour stop is Center Ithaca. On this site there was once a speakeasy owned by the Eagles Club, a fraternal organization. At one point the federal government caught on and sent a squad to raid the speakeasy. There was such a large stockpile of alcohol that the feds couldn’t drag it all back to a warehouse. They decided to carry the alcohol out to the street and dump it there instead. Suddenly the power to the speakeasy went out, forcing the squad to delay their disposal operation. When they returned the next morning, there was a noticeable decrease in the amount of alcohol. It seems many citizens took advantage of the serendipitous power outage.
The final tour stop is Mockingbird Paperie. This building once housed Platt & Colt Pharmacy, the birthplace of the ice cream sundae (disregard the bogus claims by Two Rivers, Wisconsin). The year before the repeal of Prohibition, the North American Ice Cream Association stated that Americans consumed over 100 million gallons of ice cream. Many believe that a portion of those sales were actually alcohol sales by pharmacies. Perhaps this explains the origin of the flavor rum raisin.
