In the last month, the landscape of higher education has changed dramatically as colleges have shifted to online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For students and professors alike, the transition has not often been easy. Courses designed to be taught in physical classrooms have converted to an online learning experience that can be unfamiliar and ill-equipped to fit parts of a curriculum. Student engagement has also suffered, with virtual, remote classes requiring a level of academic concentration and discipline that many students have found difficult to meet.
“It’s something that none of us has ever experienced before,” said Nate Potts, a sophomore television and radio major at Ithaca College.
The Ithaca Times spoke with 11 Cornell University and IC students across majors about their experiences taking online classes and their plans if it continues into the fall semester.
Jeremy Freedman, a sophomore computer science major at Cornell, said it’s been difficult for him to focus when he’s staring at a screen for 12 hours a day in his room.
“I’m surprised it hasn’t given me a headache yet,” he said. “I live in a work environment.”
And without the physical presence of classmates and teachers, students said it’s harder to stay motivated and learn at the same pace as before.
“I’m someone who thrives off of interactions with people,” said Trish Ortiz, a Cornell sophomore studying human biology, health and society. “So, not having that took a lot bigger toll on my productivity than I thought it would.”
Shlok Seth, a sophomore hospitality and administration major at Cornell, said that being able to physically show a professor his work on a project is important.
“You need them to be right in front of your eyes … when you don’t get that, it does become very scary,” he said.
Some teachers have turned to asynchronous recorded lectures instead of holding them live via online video conferencing programs. Although this can reduce stress by providing students the freedom to watch lectures whenever they want within a certain time-frame, it can lead to a lack of structure. Sydney Corcoran, a junior television and radio major at IC, said that class participation and collaboration have taken a significant hit.
“In a weird way, I don’t feel like I owe anyone anything,” she said. “When I put in the work, I don’t feel like it’s going anywhere.”
For fields such as science and the arts, online classes have proven especially challenging. Quinn Guthrie, a Cornell sophomore studying fashion design management, said that a lot of the work for her major has turned into writing research papers about the content.
“I wasn’t surprised that they decided to move online, but I didn’t understand how they were going to do a lot of my classes because most of them are hands-on working in labs and in studios,” she said.
Nicala Sirianni, a senior occupational therapy student at IC, said that watching videos for her classes just isn’t the same.
“I definitely feel like I learn better when I’m in class and have to pay attention, rather than trying to force myself to learn the stuff on my own,” she said.
Frits Marohn, a freshman music composition major at IC, said his piano teacher created a YouTube channel to post lesson videos. He said it hasn’t been as productive as the one-on-one, in-person instruction he received on campus, but it’s all they have.
“Of course it’s not the same, but it’s better than nothing,” he said. “It’s about the smartest thing you can do at this point.”
Despite disorganization and a lack of rigor in online courses, students who spoke with the Ithaca Times said they understand the decision from a safety perspective and believe that faculty are trying their best to be accommodating. If it continues into the fall, though, some would consider taking leaves of absence.
“I feel like that would just be a waste of time. … I wouldn’t be getting anything out the curriculum that I want,” said Marty Alani, a sophomore plant science major at Cornell.
Others mentioned the financial aspect of taking online classes at a university designed for residential instruction. Zach Thurston, a sophomore environmental science and sustainability major at Cornell, said he’d likely take a gap year.
“Overall, I’m really not into it just because I’m paying a lot of money to take classes here at this university,” he said. “I really don’t think it’s worth $70,000 to have access to a website.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.