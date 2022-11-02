Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
Residents of Tompkins County will be voting on the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Comptroller for New York State. Races are also being held for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the New York State Senate and Assembly. A State Proposition: Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 will also be on the ballot.
In addition, residents in the city of Ithaca will be voting for Mayor, and for a City Proposition that will determine whether or not a local law be approved that would amend the Ithaca City Charter and the City of Ithaca Municipal Code to create a position of City Manager. The Times has previously reported on the city manager referendum. There is also a race for Alderperson in the Fourth Ward.
Polls Will Be Open For The General Election From 6:00 AM To 9:00 PM On November 8. If you don’t have sufficient time outside of work to vote, the New York State passed a law that allows workers to “take up to two hours at the beginning or end of your shift, with pay, to allow you time to vote.”
Some important changes to take note of this year are changes in polling locations. According to the League of Women's Voters, “Due to ADA compliance repairs at Tabernacle Church, voters in Election District 5-1 or 5-2 will vote instead at the Town of Ithaca Town Hall on Election Day.” The new polling location's address is 215 North Tioga St, Ithaca. There is no change for Ward 5 voters who live in Election District Ward 5-3 — their polling site will continue to be Alice Cook House.
The rest of the polling locations in the City of Ithaca are listed below:
First Ward: Legislative District One
District 1 & 2 - Lehman Alternative Community School, 111 Chestnut St.
District 3 - Titus Towers II, 798 S. Plain Street
District 4 - South Hill School, 520 Hudson Street
Second Ward: Legislative District Two
District 1 & 3 - GIAC, 301 W. Court St.
District 2 - Titus Towers II, 798 S. Plain Street
District 4 - TC Public Library, 101 E. Green St.
Third Ward: Legislative District Three
District 1 - Robert Purcell CC,CU Campus, Jessup Rd
District 2 & 3 - Belle Sherman Annex, Cornell Street
Fourth Ward: Legislative District Four
District 1 - Alice Cook House, Stewart & University Ave.
District 2 & 3 - St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 109 Oak Avenue
Fifth Ward: Legislative District Five
District 1, 2 & 4 - Fall Creek School, King & Aurora St
District 3 - Robert Purcell CC,CU Campus, Jessup Rd
The League of Women’s Voters has also said that “VOTE411 has been live for the November 8 General Election as of Oct. 10” They continue saying, “Since Monday, October 10th WWW.VOTE411.ORG has been available to help voters find what they need to know about the November 8, 2022 General Election.”
VOTE411’s Voter Guide is a national, non-partisan election resource that provides a “one-stop shop” for election related information, including when, where, and how to vote, in-person or with an absentee ballot. The website allows voters to simply enter their home address to learn which elections are being held within their specific districts. Information on each candidate, including their background, and responses to questions on their priorities and issues of concern to voters, are also available.
For residents who are unable to make it to the polls on Election Day, early voting begins Saturday, October 29th. Voters have nine extra days to vote prior to the General Election on November 8 at multiple Early Voting locations.
Everyone who is registered to vote in New York State and a resident of Tompkins County is eligible to vote at one of two Early Voting sites, and each site is fully accessible to voters with physical disabilities. According to the Tompkins County Board of Elections, “It’s important to remember that once voters have cast their ballot on a machine at an Early Voting site, they will not be able to vote on Election Day.”
Locations for Early Voting in Tompkins County include the Town of Ithaca Town hall at 215 N Tioga St in downtown Ithaca and Cash Fire Rescue at 72 Brown Rd near the Tompkins County Airport. These locations are open Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. To 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As a result of changes made to polling locations in Districts 5-1 and 5-2 in the fifth ward, city officials have said that residents in the district “may wish to consider voting early” at one of the locations mentioned above.
Unfortunately, if you aren’t already registered to vote your time to register has run out. The last day to register in-person at the Tompkins County Board of Elections was October 14 and the last day for the BOE to receive mailed-in registration forms was October 19.
If you’re interested in absentee voting, the last day for the BOE to receive a mailed application for a mail-in ballot was October 24. However, the last day to apply in-person at the BOE for a mail-in ballot is not until November 7. Additionally, November 8 is the last day absentee voters can postmark a completed mail-in ballot or deliver it in-person to the BOE, and November 15 is the last day for the BOE to receive a completed mailed-in ballot.
Recently, New York State has made some changes to the absentee voting process. For example, the state recently enacted a law that will prevent voters who have applied for an absentee ballot from voting in person on the voting machine on Election Day.
According to the county board of elections, “In the past, voters who applied for an absentee ballot could change their minds and vote in person on a voting machine either during early voting or on Election Day. Their absentee ballots, if completed and sent in to the Board of Elections, would then be set aside unopened. With this new law, voters who have applied for an absentee ballot may still go to the polls on Election Day, but they will no longer be able to vote on the machine. If they wish to vote in-person, it will be by affidavit ballot only.”
