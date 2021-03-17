ITHACA, NY -- After years of negotiation and planning, Green Street Garage construction will soon be underway. As a refresher, the project is split into two parts. The Vecino Group is building the western portion of the garage. Developers will be constructing a 12-story building, called the Asteri, that contains 181 low- and moderate-income apartments on the upper floors, while the first three floors will house a 49,000 sq. ft. conference center, 350 public parking spots and a small retail space.
The eastern portion of the garage will be built by Ithaca Properties, LLC., headed by developer Jeff Rimland. The building, called the Ithacan, will be a 14-story building that houses a parking garage, market rate apartments and the Ithaca College physician’s assistant school.
The center portion of the garage that houses Cinemapolis will remain untouched. The three sections of the garage are independent structures, and when the middle portion was rebuilt about 10 years ago, it was purposefully designed to be self-contained so that either side could be used for development projects.
According to Bruce Adib-Yazdi from the Vecino Group, the public will begin seeing activity around the garage as soon as March 22, “as long as the weather holds out.” One of the first things people can expect is the adjustment of the striping location on Green Street. Adib-Yazdi said both lanes will remain open, but each will be narrowed a little bit.
“The northern edge of those two lanes will shift south a little bit,” he said. “That will give the construction process more room.”
The sidewalk and parking spaces will also be inaccessible during construction, and it’s possible at times the north lane may need to be temporarily closed as well. However, there are no anticipated changes for the bus lanes. The garage will officially close on March 29.
JoAnn Cornish, the city’s director of planning and development, said that she thinks TCAT buses will be fine, but they may have to look at intercity buses if COVID restrictions are lifted during construction.
“For now we’re OK, but if it starts to ramp up we’ll look at it and make some other plans,” she said.
Cornish also said that construction fences will also go up that week, and the garage will officially close.
“We’re going to start seeing things happen here pretty quickly,” she said.
The city stopped issuing monthly parking passes for the Green Street garage at the end of December, and Cornish said most passholders have begun parking in the Seneca and Cayuga garages. At this point, it’s mostly Marriott employees left at the Green Street Garage, and their last day will be March 19.
“Most people who park there on a regular basis have been notified and are already in the other garages,” she said. “Hopefully most people know it’s coming, so it won’t be that big of a deal when it closes.”
Cornish also added that there have been no complaints of the other two garages becoming crowded or inconvenient for Green Street Garage parkers, and said she thinks most people will be happy to have a nicer place to park when it’s finished.
“It’s old and tired and has some structural issues,” Cornish said of the garage. “Every year we have to block off more and more spaces. I think everyone who parks there regularly looks forward to a newer facility.”
The demolition and reconstruction of the garage is the first phase of the two building projects. Though operating separately, Cornish said they’re working on nearly parallel schedules. Adib-Yazdi said he anticipates the garage portion will be done by late November.
“It’s dependent on material supply, things like that,” he said. “But if everything goes right, we should be able to be done before the holiday season. That’s the goal.”
When construction on the garage is finished, it will reopen, despite the fact that there will still be years of work left to complete on the remaining parts of the projects, with a current end date of mid-to-late 2023.
Cornish said the biggest inconvenience for pedestrians during construction will be access to Home Dairy Alley. She said it will still be accessible coming from the Commons, but that instead of shooting straight through, you’ll have to take a right and go behind the buildings and under scaffolding.
Alternatively, there will be detour signs directing people to walk to the end of the Commons and take Cayuga Street over to Green Street. Adib-Yazdi said the increased signage directing people through different routes and to stores on the Commons will be another noticeable difference to the area.
Cornish said it’s possible that the direct route from Home Dairy Alley to Green Street may open before the projects are complete, but it would be quite some time before it was safe.
“But once it’s done, it’s going to be a beautiful space,” she said. “There will be benches, lighting, plantings. It’ll be much improved. We’ll open that back up as soon as possible, but it’ll likely be closed most of the length of time of the construction.”
While no businesses will be directly affected by construction in the sense that they’ll need to close, Cornish did say that parking to access the back entrances of Trader K’s, Autumn Leaves and Angry Mom Records will be constricted because some of the city hall parking lot will be closed off.
“That will still be accessible, but it’s going to be a little bit tricky,” she said. “It’s going to be narrower, but we’re going to maintain short-term parking, so if people want to drop things off at one of the stores they’ll still have rear access. But it will definitely be constricted.”
Cornish added that making sure Cinemapolis didn’t have to close involuntarily during construction was an important part of negotiations while working on plans for the project.
“Everyone oves [Cinemapolis], and we want to make sure they stay healthy,” she said.
Cornish said she knows people are growing tired of the seemingly constant construction downtown, and she said there are some plans in place to continue to encourage people to come into the city and visit the businesses near the construction zone, similar to the marketing and advertising the city did during the rebuild of the Commons.
“We’ll continue to do everything we can to make sure we’re doing our part to get people to come downtown,” she said. “These businesses have been through a lot. There’s been a lot of construction in the past five or 10 years downtown, so they’re a little weary and a little nervous.”
The Vecino Group will also be putting a lot of signs up for local businesses, including higher up on buildings so people can see them around any construction equipment.
No construction will be taking place on the Commons side, and all the stores with Commons-facing entrances should see no changes.
Noise producing construction is only allowed in the city from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and Cornish said in her experience most construction crews usually finish their days around 3-3:30 p.m.
“On occasion there could be longer work hours, but they would need prior permission for later nights or weekends,” she said.
Residents of residential buildings near the construction site will be notified, and Cornish said usually if there’s an objection for some reason she’ll usually deny the request. Though she did say for those residents, some sound disruption will be unavoidable.
“We do now have quite a few residents in that area,” she said. “It’s not going to be the best place to live, but hopefully they’ll be able to tolerate it. Most of the noise is at the start of construction, then once you’re inside the walls it’s not too bad.”
Cornish did touch upon one other change that pedestrians will see, and that’s a loss of art. She said there are two murals in the center section of the garage that should be safe, but that other artwork on the eastern and western portions of the garage will be lost.
However, Cornish thinks that despite some growing pains, the city will be all the better off once the two projects are complete.
“These projects are amazing projects, and most towns in upstate New York would kill to have these developments,” she said. “We’ll have affordable housing in the middle of downtown, and bringing an IC school downtown is amazing.”
Adib-Yazdi was in agreement, and advised residents to keep an eye on the future.
“It’s a critical part of economic development,” he said. “This short, two-year process will be a little painful for some folks, but keep the long vision in mind. Everyone is tired of construction, I understand everyone is tired. But once this is done this block should be finished. It’s really improving the pedestrian experience.”
Density gone amok. A 14 story building cramming ever more people into downtown. This is not NY City and there are limits to effective density. How will the fumes from the garage portion be vented so as to prevent the people living above them from breathing car exhaust? Will all the tenants be expected to forego having cars themselves? Tompkins County still has plenty of unused land. Instead we build up instead of out. For people visiting and shopping in the area arriving by car will be more contested than ever. Better to shop in Lansing or for those on the eastern side of the County to shop in Cortland. Is this project folly? Time will tell.
I agree Henry. It's insane that we've had this much "development" in downtown Ithaca in such a short span of time. I have only lived here for 6 years and remember Ithaca before all of these high rises. There will always be those who parrot statements such as, "Well, Ya can't stop progress!", but the corporate hijacking of our little cozy college town by outsider fat cat capitalists is pretty at odds with anything I regard as economically "progressive".
We all know what these apartments are for, $$$$. If the faked "housing crisis" in Ithaca revealed anything (btw, where did all those college students live if there were no houses???) it was that Ithacan local politics has been bought and paid for through these real estate empires. Happening everywhere, but looks so much more horrible here. These places lack any restraint or sense of style other than a cold and cheap hurried facade. We have lost the battle.
