After it was revealed that Acting Chief Joly was the Mayor’s final choice for the Chief of Police position, several members of the Common Council came out against his nomination saying that more change was needed to solve the problems that the IPD currently faces.
The Common Council members who came out against Joly’s nomination were Cynthia Brock, Jorge DeFendini, Ducson Nguyen and Jeffery Barken.
During a recent interview, Common Council Member George DeFendini confirmed that he opposed Joly’s nomination. DeFendini explained his position saying, “since being on the council, I've had an opportunity to observe interactions with the police department and the city.” He continued saying, “particularly with the reimagining public safety process, we've had a lot of head butting with the acting chief and those conflicts have led to a lot of uncertainty and misinformation regarding the reimagining public process.”
If we want to move forward with this and really take the next step into implementing these new initiatives, we need an acting chief who can support the RPS process and not sow doubt
DeFendini also said that he had some concerns about problematic, discriminatory and racist views that have been expressed by the Acting Chief. According to DeFendini, “I don't necessarily mean to say that he is a racist, but allegations have been made by other members of the community and he had a very unfortunate gaffe at his community forum.”
He continued saying, “he made comments about the black community, and I understand that that's a mistake, but I'm an elected official, and our department heads are very qualified and folks that we hold to a higher standard of professionalism.”
Joly was one of three finalists for the job of permanent police chief. The other two candidates are Scott Garin, a former lieutenant at IPD and another was Chris Bracco, a police Captain in Binghamton.
When asked if he favored either of the remaining candidates DeFendini said, “I don’t have a lot of experience with the other two candidates. I have a very good relationship with Alderperson Phoebe Brown, and she voiced her opinion that Officer Garin was the choice that she would be supporting.” DeFendini said that he didn’t know much about Garin because “he was with IPD before my time” but that he trusts the judgment of his partner on the Solidarity Slate Phoebe Brown.
DeFendini continued saying, “from what I've heard, he's got good ties in the community and he's supportive of the reimagining process and we are looking forward to building those relationships together.”
When asked about the qualities that he’s looking for in a Chief of Police DeFendini said, “I'm very frustrated to see how some folks in the community, particularly from law enforcement have been talking about the reimagine public safety process.” Most importantly, he stresses that Ithaca needs a Police Chief that is “above politics” and willing to make connections with the community and listen to what the public’s needs are instead of taking a top down approach.
According to DeFendini, he wants to see a Chief that supports a proactive approach to public safety and crime rather than a reactive one.
“If we want to stop crime, it's clear the data has shown whether you live in Tennessee, whether you live in Queens, where I come from or wherever you live in America, that throwing police and law enforcement at the community is not how you provide safety,” said DeFendini.
He continued saying, “to solve crime you cure the symptoms that lead to crime. You cure poverty or depression and ensure access to resources. Those are all elements that exist within the current reimagine public safety process and other initiatives that the city's taking. So that's how we take an approach to public safety.”
During the Dec. 7 Common Council meeting, Alderperson George McGonigal said that he doesn’t want to see the police chief search process start over again and go another 10 to 15 months. DeFendini said that he agrees with that sentiment, and thinks that it would be a mistake to move forward with the search without looking at the “two other candidates who don't seem to be very controversial and have more support amongst not just counsel but the greater community.”
According to DeFendini, “it would be a mistake to reopen the process instead of returning to the two candidates that we have right here because it's been quite some time since we had a permanent Chief. We need to take that final step to making that happen, so that we can move on with the goal of the reimagining public safety process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.