ITHACA, NY -- The city of Ithaca is looking to evaluate the Aurora Streatery. Set up in a haste as a response to the pandemic, the Streatery closes the block of Aurora Street home to Restaurant Row. This creates a pedestrian way that allows for more outdoor dining on the sidewalks so that people who are uncomfortable eating inside due to COVID-19 can still support local restaurants. However, as noted by city planner Jennifer Kusznir at the Nov. 17 City Administration Committee meeting, the Streatery was not studied or evaluated beforehand.
“We were trying to help businesses, but because of the popularity and the idea that we might continue to do it, we feel it’s important to look at doing it the right way,” she said.
The city’s transportation engineer Erin Cuddihy called the Streatery a “really wonderful thing for the community,” but noted that even though it’s good for business and people enjoy it, there are also concerns. She said her office received many calls about traffic issues that have stemmed from having that block closed, as well as about parking and loading zones.
“We need to address some or all of these concerns,” she said.
Cuddihy said her team talked to Stantec, the engineering firm that the city is currently working with on its transportation plan, about doing a study on the Streatery this fall and winter to make improvements before opening it back up in the spring. To do so would cost about $120,000, which she was requesting at the City Administration meeting.
The study would evaluate existing conditions in relation to speed, traffic flow, parking, and loading. It would then involve a public process in which Stantec would speak with restaurant owners, Common Council, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and community members about the Streatery. They’d then come up with plans for mitigation, including traffic diversion analysis and a conceptual design that includes a truck stopping scheme. There will likely be recommendations for signage, setting up loading and parking zones and products that can be purchased as crash attenuators.
“These tasks would be part of this very accelerated study we’d be asking them to do to try to get the Streatery set up for the coming year,” Cuddihy said.
She added that it would also give them the option to extend the project if they, in the future, want to look at a Commons extension on Aurora Street.
Alderperson George McGonigal said he thinks the Streatery was a good idea during the worst of the COVID crisis, but that his constituents on South Hill do not like it.
“It is generally despised because it’s so difficult to get off of South Hill,” he said. “I don’t know how many of us move around in that part of town, but it was really problematic.”
He also wondered if the amount of business done with the Streatery was that different than without.
“We’ve been cautioned by our controller not to use too many capital projects due to our financial situation, and I just think this is a tremendous amount of work that doesn’t necessarily have to be done at all,” he said.
Alderperson Rob Gearhart said he enjoyed the Streatery and said he thinks doing a study is a good idea, as he echoed McGonigal’s concerns about traffic coming off of South Hill. He said he’d like to hear from the people most impacted by the traffic patterns during the public input portion of the study to give them more information.
Cuddihy said she had also heard about the traffic issues, and noted that the study will be aiming to address those specifically so that if and when the Streatery reopens, it won’t be as much of a problem.
Committee chair Deb Mohlenhoff said she’s “generally in favor” of the idea, but felt that it was trying to be rushed in an effort to get everything done before the spring.
“There’s no reason you can’t set up the Streatery the same way and maybe this just needs to go through the regular capital projects process,” she said. “It might be easier to get a better sense of total cost and estimates for specific changes.”
Mohlenhoff also added that she didn’t want to give the impression that the city is favoring the restaurants on Aurora Street, “where there are just as many fabulous restaurants on Cayuga Street.” She said she’d be more in favor of weaving this idea into the broader transportation plan.
Cuddihy said there was thought about doing the Streatery the same way in 2022 while they worked on getting the study done, but said there was enough concern about safety and traffic that she wasn’t sure if that would happen. She suggested that there could be a break from the Streatery while things are figured out, but said the decision was not up to her.
Mohlenhoff said she didn’t feel like the request for funding would pass the committee, but that maybe another resolution could be passed in its place to prevent the project from dying in committee.
Mayor Svante Myrick, who has been enthusiastic about the Streatery, said he and Cuddihy could have another discussion and figure out what data and feedback they could get in the next month and then come back with more information to help people feel more comfortable. He did note that the last time they got numbers about expanding outdoor dining on Aurora Street each additional chair added about $10,000 in revenue, and that was before the Streatery allowed for even more dining.
Cuddihy expressed concern that putting it off another month could mean they won’t be done in time to make adjustments before this coming Streatery season, so Myrick suggested re-examining the topic at the December Common Council meeting.
Mohlenhoff said that regardless of a timeline, having the study and information will still be helpful, even if that means the Streatery might have to open later than usual.
“I think you can be flexible about when you want to re-open the Streatery, so I think there’s possibility here with maneuvering the timeline on both ends,” she said.
Alderpersons Mohlenhoff, Gearhart, Graham Kerslick and Ducson Nguyen voted to table the discussion, while McGonigal voted against.
