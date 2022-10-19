Last week, we looked at the increasing development in the West End and Waterfront areas of Ithaca, as well as some of the obstacles to that development. In Part II, we put those obstacles and the current state of the area in the context of its history as a part of the city that has often been neglected, ignored and marginalized. The future of the West End and the city’s stated goals of increasing density, encouraging compact mixed-use development, and the building of new affordable housing hinge on whether those deeply-rooted issues can be successfully navigated.
From Ithaca’s earliest days, the West End and Waterfront area has had a different history than the village, which was centered more or less where the Commons is today. Also from the beginning, the Cayuga Inlet was a port, even as far back as the War of 1812 when an embargo on British goods made Ithaca an important transit point for commodities like gypsum. It was thought at the time that the scores of rough-hewn and unruly boatmen, teamsters, and laborers working the waterfront gave Ithaca its initial reputation for lawlessness.
The Inlet itself is one of four creeks that flow through Ithaca, and though all of them have shifted their course as the marshes and wetlands that used to be the flats of Ithaca were drained and filled, none has been altered as much as the Inlet. At the outset, trees were cut down and some structures built, and the tangle of vines and bushes were cleared to create access to the water. For a long time, though, the area was muddy and marshy and frequently flooded, and when Ithaca incorporated as a village in 1821, the recognized center of town was the corner of State (then Owego) and Tioga Streets where all official notices were posted. Though not really far away, there was an uninhabited gap between the village and the waterfront.
The first big boost to the West End/Waterfront was the connection of Cayuga Lake to the Erie Canal in 1828. All of a sudden, the rest of the world was much more easily accessible. The village’s population was nearing 3,600 at the time, and prospects looked bright enough that there was even a brief flurry of local land speculation in the early 1830s. For the next hundred years, the Waterfront was a hub of commercial activity, though it would never be the major port dreamed of in those giddy early days.
The area was quickly transformed, though. Businesses did flourish, but canal workers had a reputation for fighting, drinking, staging cockfights and various other forms of mayhem. Also, the water quality suffered badly. Lead and oil from the boatyards seeped into the water, and the hundreds of boats that passed in and out every season used the canal as both bathroom and dump. The waterway brought disease as well as commerce. Though workers tended to live close by, they didn’t generally own the property on which they lived. It wasn’t seen as a desirable place, both because of the water quality and the risk of flooding.
A look at a map of the City of Ithaca from about 1840 that shows both structures and streets, reveals that much of downtown Ithaca was still uninhabited at that time, and there were vacant stretches separating the village (East State, Seneca and Green, intersected by Tioga, Aurora and Cayuga), an industrial pocket around Ithaca Falls, and the Waterfront. The physical distance was not great, and in fact even today you can stand on the corner of Albany and State/MLK Streets and see both the Commons and the Waterfront, but the neighborhoods were, and are, decidedly different in character.
In all likelihood, it was the canal trade and the associated businesses that gave rise to the community that came to be known as “the Rhine.” The story of the name has long been that a member of Cornell’s crew team with a robust imagination somehow saw a resemblance between the Inlet and Germany’s Rhine River. However, Ithaca’s Rhine was first mentioned by name in the Ithaca Journal on March 29, 1870, in connection with a coroner’s inquest, and Cornell’s rowing program started in 1873, so it’s difficult to see how that happened. In any event, by the 1850s, along the Inlet and extending north through the marshy area then known as the “Hog’s Hole” (now Cass Park where the dog park is) and up to the west shore of Cayuga Lake was a motley collection of run-down houses, squatter’s shacks, lean-tos and dwellings made of packing crates, scrap lumber and pieces of tin. It housed a population that to many in the rest of Ithaca had the unsavory reputation of being violent, thieving, immoral, intemperate, brawling drifters. People got by with fishing, poaching, scavenging, and doing seasonal work, and it was an area that respectable citizens scorned and avoided.
Then the railroads came to downtown Ithaca in the early 1870s and by the 1890s they had become an established presence in the city. Two separate passenger and freight lines passed along the Inlet and up either side of Cayuga Lake—the Lehigh Valley (west of the Inlet along Taughannock Boulevard) and the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western (east of the Inlet, along Fulton Street) Railroads. Each had a passenger depot in the West End: the Lehigh Valley passenger station is the current Chemung Canal Trust Company building on the corner of Taughannock Boulevard and West Buffalo Street, and the D, L & W passenger station was the Greyhound Bus station and now houses a branch of Tompkins Trust Co. between West State and West Seneca Streets.
With the trains, the Inlet was not only a transportation hub, but it also became downright industrial. There were warehouses, coal sheds, signal houses, loading docks, and extensive rail yards with numerous spurs to all manner of utilitarian buildings. And there were railroad people: gandy dancers, freight handlers, conductors, Pullman porters, ticket agents, warehousemen, also confidence men and pickpockets. The area has retained some of its industrial character from Cherry Street over into Inlet Island, and some of the old warehouses survive.
It also remained a smoky, unsanitary and unhealthy place. A 1914 survey of the health conditions in the Inlet area determined that it had 36 percent of the city’s wells, crowded hard by 46 percent of the privies. It also had 41 percent of the typhoid cases in the 1903 epidemic and 28 percent of the city’s tuberculosis cases. Just as bad, the crime and poverty seemed intractable. The waterfront was the home of Ithaca’s most underserved populations, including the poor, the unemployable, seasonal workers, and drifters. The Rhine was also referred to as “Silent City” even in Ithaca City police blotters, because when the constabulary came to investigate incidents, nobody would talk. Police officers called duty in the area “the Watch on the Rhine”.
Author Grace Miller White used the Rhine as the setting for several of her novels, most notably Tess of the Storm Country, published in 1909. In its opening pages, she touches on the class divisions between the Rhine and the eastern reaches of the city: “When they glanced up from their work (cleaning fish), and looked beyond the southern borders of the lake, they could see, rising from the mantle of forestry, the towers and spires of Cornell University in Ithaca City. An observer would have noticed a sullen look of hatred pass unconsciously over their faces as their eyes lighted on the distant buildings, for the citizens of Ithaca were the enemies of these squatter fishermen and thought that their presence on the outskirts of the town besmirched its fair fame.” (Mary Pickford played Tess in a 1922 film adaptation of the book, which was not filmed in Ithaca)
Like a lot of downtown Ithaca, the West End/Waterfront was originally a wetland, but it began to see some residential development when large areas were drained and filled in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. As the Erie Canal morphed into the Barge Canal system between 1905 and 1913, the Cayuga Inlet was widened and deepened (to a depth of 12 feet), and some of the swamps were filled in. The modern park region, including what would soon be Ithaca’s first airport, where the Hangar Theater now is, opened in 1914.
Around the same time, Ithaca saw its share of the larger wave of immigration from Eastern and Southern Europe, especially Italy. Federal census records for Ithaca show that in 1900, native-born Italians numbered 42 out of a population of 13,136. By 1920, 275 residents identified themselves as having been born in Italy, and by 1930, almost 500 native-born Italians had come to Ithaca. These tended not to be wealthy people, and many of them settled in the West End, where there were both jobs and recently-built economical housing. A scan of the city directories from the 1920s and 1930s for Meadow, Fulton, West Buffalo, West Court and West Seneca Streets shows residences and businesses with the names of the immigrant families: Battisti, Chervanak, Bordoni, Yengo, Ciaschi, Guidi, Mazza, Lucatelli, Christopolous, Paolangeli, Petricola, Raponi and Kindjurski. It had developed into a community, less transient and, at least initially, decidedly working-class.
Of course, there was still the poorer population in and around the waterfront, and the situation invited mission work, most famously that of Mrs. Elizabeth Beebe, who devoted her life’s work to caring for the sick and poor around the Inlet. From its construction in 1883 until its demolition in the 1960s, what came to be known as the Beebe Mission provided the kinds of services that would only start to become the charge of the government with the New Deal in the 1930s. Nearby, West Side House, built in 1918, was a meeting place for clubs, dances and other kinds of recreation. These two structures stood more or less across the street from each other where West State Street and West Buffalo Street used to intersect (a little west of where the Dandy Mini Mart parking lot now is).
The Children’s Home, an orphanage, was on the north side of the 500 block of West Seneca, in the building that now houses Ithaca Community Recovery, Inc.
By the second decade of the twentieth century, The Rhine had come to be regarded as something of an embarrassment for the city. The Erie Canal was now the larger Barge Canal system, the focus of railroad traffic was becoming passenger service, and the West End was becoming more residential, so the shacks of Silent City were seen as an eyesore at an entry point to the city. Starting in the 1910s through the mid 1920s, the City of Ithaca bought or condemned most of the properties that constituted the Rhine. Finally, on a cold and gray January 4, 1927, the City put the remaining shacks to the torch, scattering the residents, and the Rhine disappeared, leaving no real physical trace. According to the next day’s Ithaca Journal, “one aged woman occupant was taken to the county almshouse. Others probably sought shelter in the cheaper-rent sections of the city.” It’s thought that most of them moved nearby to the newly-renamed Floral Avenue.
The West End neighborhood lived on, home to scores of working- and middle-class families, for another four decades. What brought about its end was the flood of 1935. Flooding had always been a threat in the area due to the difficulty of managing the lake level, with especially massive floods having occurred in 1857 and 1901. Until the work associated with the Barge Canal, there was virtually no control of the lake and Inlet water level. On July 7-8, 1935, seven inches of rain fell in 24 hours. While flooding in the West End was a perennial problem, this time the flood penetrated into downtown. The water was five feet deep where the Wegmans parking lot is now. The West End was submerged, but so were parts of North Cayuga, Tioga and Aurora Streets.
Such was the damage that the residents and the Common Council recognized the necessity of a comprehensive project to control flooding. It took some time (World War II intervened), but the project was folded into the Federal Flood Control Act of 1960. It was a time of urban renewal and even some of the hallowed structures of downtown fell to the wrecking ball before more preservation-minded heads prevailed, but there was little of that protective impulse in the West End. The project was huge, and included re-aligning, deepening and widening over two miles of the Inlet channel from the intersection of Spencer Avenue and Elmira Road to the vicinity of Cascadilla Creek, creating the Flood Control Channel. To make this happen, 185 parcels had to be acquired by the city and state, as well as demolition of 69 homes and businesses, the Beebe Mission, West End House, and the reconfiguring of many of the West End and Waterfront streets. 55 of the 65 West End residences disappeared in the process.
When the dust settled in 1970, after five years of delays, miscommunication, construction, demolition and digging, Cass Park as we now know it and the basic arrangement of the area as it now exists were the result. The project left just one bridge over the Inlet, creating a five-road bottleneck known to all as the “Octopus.” And the neighborhood, at its peak the home to hundreds of residents, was, to put it charitably, a shattered remnant of what it had been.
Of course, vehicle traffic kept increasing in the ensuing decades, and by the early 1990s, the congestion had become unsustainable. Yet another West End project to remedy the situation took place from 1994-1997, which added two more bridges over the Inlet, and split Route 13 in the West End into two three-lane, one-way roads (Meadow and Fulton Streets). It did in fact alleviate much of the congestion and the Octopus was no more, but it took away considerable street parking on West End streets and made the neighborhood even less hospitable to pedestrians.
One pocket of residential development that occurred in the wake of the Flood Control Project is Nate’s Floral Estates, a 115-site mobile home park built in the early 1970s on Cecil A. Malone Drive, across the flood control relief channel immediately west of Wegmans. It exists directly on top of what was the City of Ithaca’s landfill for three decades until it was shut down in 1970. Remediation of the site consisted of covering it with a layer of soil ranging from 1.5 to 4 feet deep. Toxicity issues remain, thought the DEC determined in 2018 that contamination “is not considered to rise to the level of an inactive hazardous waste listing at this time.” Nonetheless, the Tompkins County Health Department currently requires residents to plant any fruits and vegetables in raised beds or planters and not directly in the ground. It’s tempting to speculate whether there would be greater scrutiny brought to bear if the neighborhood were in a different part of the city.
There’s a lot of history in the West End. There are vestiges of earlier chapters all over. The re-purposed train stations, the layout of the roads and waterways, the Lehigh Valley House, the Airplane Factory, the warehouses, and the old Brindley Street bridge tell a story. Having dinner at the Boatyard? You’re looking out over a basin that was choked with canal barges and steamboats. When you’re at Pete’s Liquor Store, you are standing where the old Lehigh Valley tracks were.
There’s also a lot that has changed. Strolling or bicycling on the path on the west side of the Inlet in Cass Park on a sunny day, it’s hard to imagine that’s where the Silent City once boiled with life. And there’s precious little in the way of physical evidence that remains of canal days on the Inlet, though the remnants of dock pilings and concrete walls still line parts of the old channel.
What’s left are some of the physical and cultural challenges to the development envisaged in the city’s Comprehensive Plan: the soil quality, the traffic, the Jungle, the old or nonexistent infrastructure. It’s the legacy of its commercial and industrial past, the days of rail yards and canal boats, and its history as the quarter of the city where the most underserved populations gravitated, very often out of the consciousness of the larger community.
It’s a part of our city with its own charm and its own story, with the ingredients for greatness, but to walk on West State Street from the State Diner to, say, the Dandy Mini Mart, day or night, is to see some of the challenges to development up close. There are some popular businesses—Franco’s, Gimme!, the Westy, Liquid State—but also panhandlers, and a street scene that betrays the problems of poverty, poorly-treated mental illness, and substance addiction. Crossing Meadow Street, then Fulton Street, then the railroad tracks, then Seneca Street is not a welcoming pedestrian experience. It doesn’t jibe with the city’s plans for the area.
The promise of “a sustainable built environment that provides opportunities and economic security for all residents” in the West End/Waterfront area is enticing, and there’s no denying that Common Council and city planners are aware of the challenges ahead. Still, sometimes a city founders not on barricades or in floodwaters, but on committee tables. The issues are complicated, and city resources, especially an understaffed and overstretched police force, are limited. The development of the district is proceeding apace, and without successfully addressing those issues, we may be finding out what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object.
