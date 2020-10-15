The 100 Block of West Court St., between Cayuga St. and Geneva St., will be closed to through traffic between Oct. 19–23 for construction on the Library Place site. Access to driveways along the road will not be restricted, the City said.
Danella Line Services Company, Inc., a contractor working for Verizon, will be relocating underground telephone utilities along the 100 Block of West Court St. The sidewalk on the south side of the street will close for the duration of the construction. Four to five parking spaces will be unavailable to the public during that time.
Drivers who might usually access the area should plan accordingly during their commutes. Construction, by nature, is subject to constant change, inclement weather, and unexpected findings, the City reiterated.
For additional information, questions can be forwarded to Tim Logue, Director of Engineering, Department of Public Works TLogue@cityofithaca.org, 274-6535
