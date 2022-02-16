ITHACA, NY -- After a long and arduous process, new lines for New York’s congressional and state legislature districts are official. Redistricting is required by the Constitution to reflect shifts and growth in populations — New York state will lose one house seat after coming up 89 people short to retain its 27 seats.
In 2014, New York residents voted to have redistricting done by the bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission. The commission, which comprised five Democrats and five Republicans, failed. In September 2021, two proposals were released — each reflecting distinct party lines. With the failure of the commission to come to an agreement, the task of redistricting fell to the state legislature. Predictably, this led to gerrymandering by the largely Democratic state legislature.
Despite the fact that the redistricting process was a failure of bipartisanship, the new lines do reflect some of the hopes of Ithaca voters. The new congressional map places Tompkins County in the solidly Democratic District 22, which also includes Syracuse and Cortland, whereas the old lines had Tompkins County grouped with the more rural Republican counties to the west, as evidenced by the election of Rep. Tom Reed.
The new District 22 largely combines the old 22, held by Rep. Claudia Tenney, and the old 24, held by Rep. John Katko, both Republicans. Katko retired last month, and Tenney announced she will instead be running for the new District 23 (Tompkins County’s now former district), which includes much of the Southern Tier west of Tompkins County.
The new state senate map shows Tompkins County as part of District 53, along with parts of Cortland County, Broome County and Tioga County. The city of Cortland is not included in the district, though Johnson City and Binghamton are.
Assembly District 125, Tompkins County’s district, is unchanged. It encompasses all of Tompkins County, plus a portion of Cortland County including the city of Cortland.
Candidates
House of Representatives
So far, there are seven Democrats running for the new congressional district 22. The Democratic primary is slated for June 28.
Steven Holden is an Oklahoma native who resides in Camillus. He’s a progressive Democrat and an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and retired from active duty in 2018 after 20 years of service. According to his website, healthcare for all, climate change, racial and economic equality, eliminating student debt, raising the minimum wage, guaranteeing voting rights, protecting a woman’s right to choose, making mental health care accessible, defending LGBTQ+ rights, and pushing for universal background checks for gun sales are his main priorities. This is his first time running for elected office. For more info: believeinsteve.org
Francis Conole is a Syracuse resident and Navy veteran who also served In the Iraq War. His website shows his priorities include access to affordable healthcare, investment in the central New York economy, working to solve climate change, investing in better election security, supporting women’s health and equality, reforming campaign financing, confronting racism and investing in Black and brown communities, forming the criminal justice system, investing in education, fighting for equality, opportunity and inclusivity for all, strengthening gun safety laws, investing in rural central New York, promising Medicare and social security, and dealing with the opioid crisis. Conole sought the Democratic nomination in the former 24th District in 2020, but lost to Dana Balter in the primary. For more info: conoleforcongress.com
A third Democratic veteran, Sarah Klee Hood is a current member of the DeWitt Town Board. She served as an Air Force operations officer and created federal level policy that her website says is now used as a national standard. She outlines her priorities as comprehensive and affordable healthcare for all, affordable college and trade school opportunities and programs such as paid family leave, affordable childcare and expanded school-age programs for all incomes. For more info: sarahkleehood.com
City of Syracuse Common Council member Chol Majok announced his candidacy toward the end of January. A former “Lost Boy” of Sudan, Majok came to the United States in 2001 and made history in 2019 as the first former refugee to win elected office in Onondaga County. His website lists his priorities as affordable healthcare, workforce development, public safety, affordable housing, climate change, support for rural Americans, infrastructure and education. He received his BA from Syracuse University in 2008, his MA in political science from the University of Albany in 2015, and his doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College in 2020. For more info, visit cholforcongress.com.
The fifth Democrat in the District 22 race is Sam Roberts, a Syracuse native who served in the Onondaga County Legislature and the New York State Assembly. He has a bit of an Ithaca connection, earning certificates in labor studies from Cornell University. As stated on his website, his goals are to support legislation that will retain current businesses and jobs, ensure schools have the resources they need to support students, ensure people have access to affordable, high quality healthcare and address climate change on a state, federal and global level. For more info: samrobertsforcongress.com
The sixth Democrat in the District 22 race is Josh Riley, born and raised in Endicott. A Harvard Law School graduate, Riley has worked as a staff assistant in Congressman Maurice Hinchey’s office, served as a policy analyst at the U.S. Department of Labor, worked as general counsel to Sen. Al Franken and has worked as an attorney in private legal practice. For more info, visit joshrileyforcongress.com
The seventh and final (for now) Democrat is Vanessa Fajans-Turner, from Ithaca. A Harvard graduate, Fajans-Turner spent more than 10 years in New York working on global initiatives to tackle climate change and social justice issues. Currently, she is currently the executive director at Bank FWD, a fellow with the venture capital firm Yard Ventures, an advisor to Investable Oceans, and a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Her focus is on changing the local economy into a green manufacturing hub. For more info, keep an eye on www.vanessaforcongress.com.
A few Republicans had announced an intention to run, but dropped out to run in different districts after the new lines were drawn. The only remaining Republican in District 22 is Tim Ko.
Ko lives in Fayetteville and is a neurosurgical physician assistant. He is focused on reducing government spending, fighting tax increases and burdensome regulations that affect the supply chain, restricting the federal government/private insurance from being involved in healthcare decisions, securing the border to stop illegal immigration, supporting police, supporting the second amendment and supporting policies that prevent abortion. For more info: koforcongress.com.
State Senate
Democratic candidate for state senate Leslie Danks Burke is a familiar face for Tompkins County. Danks Burke, an attorney, ran twice unsuccessfully against Sen. Tom O’Mara. Ahead of the 2020 election, she said she was a longtime advocate for education, healthcare and rural economic development. She has been endorsed by State Comptroller Tom DiNaopli, State Senator John Mannion, and a wide range of local leaders, including current and former Common Council members and County Legislators. For more info, visit leslieforsenate.com
Lea Webb, a former Binghamton City Council member, is another Democrat running for state senate. She currently works at Binghamton University and is the co-founder of the Black Millennial Political Convention. According to her website, she wants to fight for affordable housing for both rural and urban communities, she supports the Good Cause Eviction legislation, she wants to limit the impact of climate change, protect natural resources and secure alternative energy sources for small farm communities, she supports the Affordable Care Act and NY Health Act, and she wants to fight for “common sense investments that make our communities vibrant places that families want to settle in rather than escape.” Webb was endorsed by former mayor Svante Myrick in January, as well as many Tompkins County leaders in February, including current and former Common Council members and County Legislators. For more info, visit leawebb.com
Ithacan Dr. Ammitai Worob is a healthcare provider running for state senate. His main priorities are improving healthcare by ensuring greater coverage and lower costs, using innovation to create an environment that attracts and retains businesses in New York, ensuring teachers, students and parents have the resources they need, creating environmental policy that will create good paying, sustainable jobs, increasing opportunities for homeownership especially for the BIPOC community, and reimagining public safety to reduce incarceration and enhance community safety. For more info, visit worobforsenate.com
Rich David, who was the mayor of Binghamton from 2014 until Jan. 31, 2021, is a Republican running for state senate. His website states that he wants to help small businesses thrive and increase support for police. It also says that safe streets, a strong infrastructure and vibrant local economics are the “building blocks every community needs to grow and improve.” For more info, visit richdavidforsenate.com.
Republican Tom O’Mara currently holds the state senate seat for Ithaca. It is unclear whether he will run for re-election in the new district or a different one. O’Mara’s team did not return the Ithaca Times’ request for comment.
Assembly
Current Assemblymember Anna Kelles will be running for re-election in District 125. Kelles, a former Tompkins County Legislature, is well known in the area. She has been a strong proponent of a moratorium on cryptomining, and led efforts to preserve Bell Station, a stretch of undeveloped land with 3,400 feet of shoreline along Cayuga Lake. She also introduced a corporate tax bill that aims to ensure the wealthiest corporations in the state pay their share of taxes. For more, visit kelles4ny.com.
